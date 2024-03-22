Honkai Star Rail Animated Billboard locations: We Are All Friends Here hidden achievement guide

The Animated Billboards in Honkai Star Rail were introduced in the version 2.0 update, which also saw the release of Penacony, the fourth explorable world of the Astral Journey. They are a species of NPCs exclusive to the Golden Hour that often respond to your presence. Interacting with all the entities throughout the map will unlock the hidden achievement of We Are All Friends Here.

The trophy in itself does not reward Stellar Jades, but it will certainly be reflected in your profile once unlocked. This guide outlines all the Animated Billboard locations, which will help you unlock the We Are All Friends Here achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

All Animated Billboard locations in Honkai Star Rail

Finding the Animated Billboard is quite similar to locating the Treasure Chests in Honkai Star Rail. There are a total of eight such NPCs to interact with in Penacony’s Golden Hour area. Their locations are specified below:

Location 1

Spheroid Billboard location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Aideen Park Space Anchor, located northwest of Golden Hour. You will find the Spheroid Billboard right across the waypoint.

Location 2

Fashion Store Billboard location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Fashion Store Billboard is located right beside the main street, overlooking the Clockie Statue. You can easily reach the spot by teleporting to Clockie Plaza.

Locations 3 and 4

Trendy Laser Gun Billboard and The Bistro Franchise Billboard locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Cross the road and walk up the set of stairs leading to Oti Mall. You will encounter the Trendy Laser Gun Billboard on the right side of the pillar. The Bistro Franchise Billboard will be located on the opposite side of the pillar.

Location 5

Mr. Herring Billboard location (Image via HoYoverse)

Head deeper into the Oti Mall to interact with Mr. Herring Billboard. Teleporting to the Space Anchor of the mall is the fastest way to reach the entity.

Location 6

Hurrylove location (Imge via HoYoverse)

The Hurrylove Animated Billboard will be stationed on the northeastern corner of Golden Hour. This timid NPC usually stays near the Dreampeek Call.

Location 7

Trendy Doll Billboard location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the Trendy Doll Billboard on the first floor of Golden Hour. It should be located near the Dreammerse Shopping Street Space Anchor.

Location 8

SoulGlad Billboard location (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, the SoulGlad Billboard will be happy to greet you near The Reverie Hotel Entrance. You will be able to teleport to a Space Anchor with the same name.

Honkai Star Rail We Are All Friends Here hidden achievement guide

We Are All Friends Here achievement unlocked (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the We Are All Friends Here hidden achievement in Honkai Star Rail, all you have to do is interact with all the Animated Billboard in Penacony. Once you complete the objective, the trophy will automatically appear on your screen. You can find it under The Memories We Share category in the gallery.

Make sure to claim the achievement to obtain 5x Stellar Jades.

Check out Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.