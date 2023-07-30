Honkai Star Rail Anomaly Detection 2: Guide to locate and investigate the anomaly related to colors

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 is in full swing, featuring Blade and Kafka as the playable 5-star units, along with a few limited-time events. They will reward quite a bit of Stellar Jades, Credits, and other in-game resources, once you complete all the primary objectives.

"Where Are You, Mystery Trotter'' is one of the flagship events for version 1.2, where you will be tasked with capturing creatures for a sensor experiment conducted by Regin, an NPC residing in the Goethe Hotel.

As the Anomaly Detection mission kicks off, you can use the clues from Regin’s homemade sensor to easily locate and capture the Trotter. This article will guide you on how to investigate and locate the second anomaly in the ongoing event.

How to complete the Anomaly Detection 2 in Honkai Star Rail?

Talk to Regin to initiate Anomaly Detection 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Anomaly Detection from the ongoing trotter event in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 initiates after you talk to Regin at the Goethe Hotel, located in Jarillo VI’s Administrative district. Follow these steps to complete the entire mission:

Head to the first floor of the Goethe Hotel to find Regin. He should be standing in the lobby next to the staircase.

Interact with him and select the "The sensor’s reading..." dialogue to access the homemade sensor.

Now, press and hold to activate the device. It will generate a clue hinting at the second anomaly, which is related to colors.

Leave the Goethe Hotel and head to the objective marker in the Administrative District.

Teleport to the Golden Theatre waypoint to access the location.

Interact with the poster at the objective location to enter the combat phase (Image via HoYoverse)

Explore the area to locate a scrolling poster. You can also follow the Trotter’s sound to find the billboard.

Now interact with the image once it shows a Trotter. The creature should appear, triggering a combat phase.

Defeat the enemies, along with the Trotter, to complete the encounter. Make sure to carry a character from Physical, Quantum, or Imaginary elements to break its toughness.

The second Anomaly Detection in Honkai Star Rail concludes after you answer Regin’s message. He confirms the accuracy of his sensors and asks about the Trotter’s encounter.

What are the rewards for completing Anomaly Detection 2 in Honkai Star Rail?

Complete Anomaly Detection 2 to collect 70 Stellar Jades and other in-game resources (Image via HoYoverse)

After the text interaction with Regin, you will receive the following rewards for completing Anomaly Detection 2 in Honkai Star Rail:

70x Stellar Jades

4x Lost Crystal

4x Oath of Steel

20,000 Credits.

The "Where Are You, Mystery Trotter'' event is available for a limited time in version 1.2. Make sure to complete all the anomalies to collect all the rewards before it expires on August 14, 2023, at 3:59 AM, server time.