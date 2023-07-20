Honkai Star Rail 1.2 free Prime Gaming rewards: How to get free Stellar Jades, all items, and more

With the release of Honkai Star Rail 1.2, HoYoverse is back with its Prime Gaming collaboration event, which rewards players with free Stellar Jades and other in-game resources to help with their progress. However, Trailblazers must follow a few simple steps to obtain all the goodies that are currently listed on the fourth installment of the Prime Gaming bundle.

Read on to learn how to get a redemption code that offers exclusive rewards from the collaboration event.

How to get redemption code for free Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Prime Gaming collaboration

Image showing the current Prime Gaming collaboration webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

The current Prime Gaming collaboration event boasts the fourth installment of the eponymous bundle, set to expire on August 10, 2023. To obtain the redemption code before the expiration window, you must follow the steps listed below:

Visit the official Prime Gaming webpage by clicking on this link.

Click on "Get in-game content" to check out all the rewards included with the fourth Prime Gaming Bundle.

Log in to your Amazon Prime account using the proper credentials.

Click on the "Claim" button to obtain the redemption code.

Use the redemption method to claim the rewards within the game.

The Honkai Star Rail redemption code will dispatch a total of 60x Stellar Jades, 8x Traveler’s Guides, and 5x Disposable Kinetic Cannons for free.

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail x Prime Gaming code for rewards

Redeem the Prime Gaming code via the in-game menu (Image via HoYoverse)

After receiving the Prime Gaming code, you can activate it using either one of the two primary redemption methods in Honkai Star Rail.

Follow the steps listed below to redeem codes using the in-game menu:

Boot up the game and log in to your Star Rail account.

Once your character loads up on the screen, hit pause to access the menu.

Click on the button denoted with three dots next to your account name.

Choose the "Redemption Code" option.

Paste the Prime Gaming code in the pop-up window.

Hit "Confirm" to activate them.

Use the official webpage to redeem the Prime Gaming codes (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also use the following steps to redeem the Prime Gaming codes from the official webpage without launching your game:

Head to the webpage by clicking on this link.

Log in to your HoYoverse account and select the proper server.

Paste the redeem codes in the blank area.

Hit Redeem to conclude.

The rewards will be dispatched via the in-game mailing system, which can be accessed from the envelope icon in the pause menu. It is worth noting that only one redemption code will be allotted per Amazon Prime account, and it can be activated once per UID.