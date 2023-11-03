Honkai Star Rail Argenti banner: 4-stars, release date, and Warp countdown

The Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 is just around the corner, and players witnessed the brand new upcoming characters. Argenti is an upcoming 5-star who specializes in dealing damage. He is a Knight of Beauty in the game, and treads on the Path of Erudition.

Argenti, along with his limited-time Warp banner and signature Light Cone, is set to be released during the second phase of version 1.5. This article discusses every detail regarding Argenti’s Warp banner release date, countdown, and the featured 4-star characters.

When does Argenti release in Honkai Star Rail?

While HoYoverse didn’t officially announce the release date of Argenti’s banner, the countdown and the date are based on Honkai Star Rail’s previous banners. Once the timer hits zero, Argenti will become available, and players will be able to use their Stellar Jades to Warp for the Knight of Beauty.

America

Argenti’s Warp event banner will be released on American servers on December 6, 2023, at 12 pm (GMT-5).

Europe

Argenti’s limited-time banner will be available on European servers on December 6, 2023, at 12 pm (GMT+1).

Asia

Argenti’s event Warp banner will be accessible on Asian servers on December 6, 2023, at 12 pm (GMT+8).

What are the 4-star characters on Argenti’s Warp event banner?

Argenti's limited-time Warp banner (Image via HoYoverse)

In Argenti’s banner, three 4-star characters will be featured with a boosted drop rate. The boosted 4-stars in his limited-time banner are:

Hanya (Physical, Path of Harmony)

Lynx (Quantum, Path of Abundance)

Asta (Fire, Path of Harmony)

Hanya is a brand new 4-star character who specializes in buffing her allies. She treads on the Path of Harmony and is a wielder of the Physical element. Hanya can recover Skill Points for her allies, which will help characters like Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae as he consumes a significant amount of Points while fighting.

Lynx is one of the new characters in Star Rail, and she debuted with Fu Xuan’s event banner. She excels in healing her allies and ensures everyone survives on the battlefield as she follows the Path of Abundance.

Lastly, Asta is one of the free-to-play characters in Honkai Star Rail who treads on the Path of Harmony. She is a support character who specializes in buffing her teammates while they fight. Asta is one of the best support units in the game, and players can obtain some Eidolons levels to make her stronger.

Every 4-star character in the banner is outstanding and can play the support role in any team configuration. Trailblazers can also pair them with Argenti to boost his damage and deal a colossal amount of damage.

For more updates on Honkai Star Rail v1.5, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.