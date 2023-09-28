Argenti VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean voice actors

The voice actors (VA) in Honkai Star Rail serve as the backbone of its characters. With several popular names on the board, various individuals in the game have been brought to life with a distinct personalities. Likewise, Argenti, an upcoming 5-star unit, is voiced by a few eminent artists across four different languages. HoYoverse has showcased the character in a recent drip marketing campaign, setting him up to debut in the future patch.

Additionally, the promotion has also shed some light on his background and voiceovers. With the voices of Adam Michael Gold, Tachibana Shinnosuke, and others, players can rest assured that he will be a lively character going forward.

Argenti’s voice actors across multiple languages in Honkai Star Rail

Argenti has yet to appear in the Honkai Star Rail story quest, implying that players are not familiar with his in-game voice. However, they can get familiar with his voice actors and their previous works, listed below.

English voice actor for Argenti

According to the official announcement, Adam Michael Gold is behind the English voice of Argenti.

Adam is renowned for voicing characters from video games and TV series. His popular works include Earl/Wesley from Remnant II, Fuya Kawahara from NEO: The World Ends with You, and Ethan from Battlefield 2025.

He has also voiced Commercial Shark from Wanda Vision, Pit Fighter from Wastelander, and more.

Japanese voice actor for Argenti

The Japanese voice lines were provided by Tachibana Shinnosuke, who is also a renowned singer and narrator. Fans will know Tachibana as Shalem from Arknights, Aoshi Tokimitsu from Blue Lock, and Banakness from How Not to Summon a Demon Lord.

He has also voiced Xu Si from Hitori no Shita, Morisuke Yaku from Haikyu!! 2nd Season, and Tomoe from Kamisama Kiss.

Unfortunately, no information is available regarding the Korean and Chinese VAs of Argenti except their names.

Liang Dawei (Chinese VA)

Choi Seung-hoon (Korean VA)

Who is Argenti in Honkai Star Rail?

The latest drip marketing campaign has set Argenti as an upcoming 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail. Also known as a classic knight of the Knights of Beauty, he will join the Physical roster as a follower of the Erudition Path.

It appears Argenti is a direct and outspoken noble who wanders the cosmos alone, seeking the Path of Beauty. The admirable man also upholds the good name of Beauty and responsibly fulfills his duty as a knight.

That said, Argenti is expected to feature in version 1.5, which will roll out sometime in November 2023.