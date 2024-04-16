Honkai Star Rail Aventurine build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments

Aventurine finally arrives as the second featured character in the eventful Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update. The new Imaginary Preservation unit is sure to make everyone's arsenal of characters more compact, as HoYoverse is upgrading its difficulty every single patch. Hence, players are always recommended to acquire supporting characters that will benefit the entire team.

Aventurine's kit is one of the most unique among his Preservation peers. While his primary job is to keep his allies alive at all times, the IPC member doesn't shy away from dealing immense damage to enemies as well.

This article focuses on building Aventurine with the best Light Cones, Relics, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Aventurine abilities breakdown in Honkai Star Rail

The following list summarizes all of Aventurine's abilities in Honkai Star Rail:

Skill: Grants a shield to Aventurine's allies that can block damage based on the percentage of his DEF. The shielding effect stacks up to 200% when it is repeated.

Ultimate: Randomly grants 1 to 7 points of buff on allies, called Blind Bet. Additionally inflicts a debuff on enemies called Unnerved. Allies hitting debuffed enemies will deal Imaginary damage based on Aventurine's DEF and increased Crit Damage.

Randomly grants 1 to 7 points of buff on allies, called Blind Bet. Additionally inflicts a debuff on enemies called Unnerved. Allies hitting debuffed enemies will deal Imaginary damage based on Aventurine's DEF and increased Crit Damage. Talent: Any ally with a shield from skill will gain Effect Res, with Aventurine getting one stack of Blind Bet when a shielded ally gets hit. When Aventurine gets shielded from his skill, he will receive crowd control debuffs. Regarding Blind Bet, upon reaching seven stacks, Aventurine will deal a seven-hit follow-up attack to random enemies. This Blind Bet buff is stacked up to 10 times.

For Traces, the priority should be Skill>Talent>Ultimate>Basic ATK.

Best Light Cones for Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail

The best Light Cone for Aventurine is the "Inherently Unjust Destiny," which is the signature gear piece for the unit. The wearer gains 40% increased DEF and crit damage upon granting shields to allies. Additionally, when the wearer launches a follow-up attack, there's a 100% chance for the attacked target to receive increased damage.

Moment of Victory Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

For F2P options, go for "Moment of Victory" from the Starlight Exchange shop. It grants DEF and Effect Hit Rate to the wearer. An additional DEF stat is granted to the wearer when they get hit, until the end of the turn.

Destiny's Threads Forewoven (Image via HoYoverse)

For 4 stars, the "Concert for Two" and "Destiny's Threads Forwoven" are great picks for Aventurine in any game mode.

Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail

The recommended 4-piece set for Aventurine is the "Knights of Purity." The priority stats should be Crit Damage/DEF for the body piece, alongside DEF/SPD for leg armor. Go for DEF if you are looking to build Aventurine as a sole tank bot on your team. The other stats, such as Crit Damage and SPD, are meant for a more active DPS/tank hybrid approach.

Inert Salsatto Planar Ornament in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, the Inert Salsatto from World 6 is the recommended Planar Ornament, with DEF/Imaginary damage in the sphere, alongside DEF% in rope.

