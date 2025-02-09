Honkai Star Rail: Boothill voice lines about other characters

Boothill is one of the Honkai Star Rail characters that debuted during the Penacony Arc and played an important role in the story. He is a DPS unit that can obliterate enemies in an instant; therefore, many players will likely roll for him while his banner is active. Due to his unique personality, many players might want to know what he thinks of other characters from this title.

We have listed all Boothill voice lines in the following section about other characters in Honkai Star Rail.

All Boothill voice lines about other Honkai Star Rail characters

About Dan Heng

Dan Heng's Splash Art (Image via HoYoverse)

Boothill thinks Dan Heng is a good guy:

“I've always had a thing for those Xianzhou folks. This guy's a good one, and like me, he ain't much for talkin', preferring to express himself with his weapon. We're bound to hit it off!”

About Acheron

Acheron in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Boothill believes multiple ways lead to righteousness:

“I ain't got no idea what her story is, nor why she's parading around as a Galaxy Ranger... but that's alright. If a fella like me can uphold the justice, it means there ain't just one road to righteousness!”

About Black Swan

Black Swan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Boothill thinks tracking down Black Swan is a waste of time:

“Trackin' down this Memokeeper friend is only as tough as you make it for yourself. Wasting time sniffin' around for info is just like shootin' blanks. Better to just sit tight and meditate on "come find me" – who knows, she might just waltz on over.”

About Sunday

Sunday (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Boothill doesn’t understand what Sunday says:

“What's that old saying again? Got it! The path to hell is paved with good intentions! That's the one!”

About Argenti

Argenti (Image via HoYoverse)

Boothill and Argenti crossed paths before:

“Funny how fate works, we crossed paths before. Finding someone in this vast universe with such similar taste ain't easy y'know, both of us clad in silver, both packin' heat... And the cherry on top, we're both oozing with righteousness.”

About Aventurine

Aventurine (Image via HoYoverse)

Boothill wants to get rid of Aventurine:

“Ha! That guy's as notorious as they come, just like me – a madman who throws caution to the wind. Maybe I should step it up, get him out of the way quicker.. Haha, double my bounty in no time!”

About Topaz

Topaz in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Boothill thinks Topaz is the same as the rest of the IPC members:

“In that bunch of no-goods at the firm, she's considered one of the better ones, right? But as long as she's with the IPC, she's no different from the rest of 'em – all cut from the same cloth!”

About Rappa

Rappa's idle animation (Image via HoYoverse)

Boothill believes Rappa is sharper than a cactus needle although she jabbering nonsense all the time:

“Don't be fooled by Rappa just because she's always jabberin' nonsense all day. Her chaotic little mind is sharper than a cactus needle! And, when it comes to right or wrong, Rappa strictly follows her own ‘way of the ninja’ and is absolutely forkin' resolute about it.”

About Mr. Reca

Boothill likes to stay cautious around Mr. Reca. He opines:

“This guy is always obsessed with his beloved muddle-fudgin' films, and when he gets fixated on something, he ignores everything else... It's unfair to call him a bad person, but if you're not cautious around him, you might end up as "film material" for this here diggity fudge.”

