Honkai Star Rail Boulder Town Super League - Release date, free Stellar Jades, and more

Honkai Star Rail's developers have officially revealed the first global event for this title, Boulder Town Super League. It is set to go live on May 19, 2023, at 10:00 am (UTC +8) and will end on July 6, 2023. HoYoverse has shared its details on Chinese social media, which suggest that players will receive 600 free Stellar Jades and other resources as rewards by partaking in the event.

Additionally, since it will have a runtime of over two weeks, those who are trying to meet its participation criteria will be able to do so within the given time. Similar to HoYoverse’s previous title, Honkai Star Rail has a gacha system at its core, which is why premium resources are relatively scarce. However, with the new event on its way, players will be able to hoard some valuable items.

This article will offer a closer look at the Boulder Town Super League event, its rewards, and more.

Honkai Star Rail Boulder Town Super League will reward 600 Stellar Jades

Screengrab from Honkai Star Rail livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will get over two weeks' worth of time to participate in a slugfest at the infamous Fight Club and win 600 Stellar Jades, along with the following rewards.

Tracks of Destiny

Traveler’s Guide

Refined Aether

Condensed Aether

Lost Gold Fragments

Credits

This information regarding the league was published on Chinese site Miyoshe in Mandarin, so the exact amount for each of the above-listed resources is still unknown. However, given how valuables are limited in Honkai Star Rail, these rewards will be useful for free-to-play gamers.

Regarding the event's participation criteria, HoYoverse has revealed a couple of them, which everyone has to follow. Firstly, they must be above Trailblaze Level 21, which can be easily achieved by following the Story Missions. Secondly, participants need to finish the Fight Club quest line at Boulder Town.

Event rules

Talk to Dr. Dig to initiate the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Eligible Trailblazers have to access the Honkai Star Rail's exclusive Boulder Town Super League through their Travel Logs, which will take them directly to the Fight Club. By talking to the NPC named Dr. Dig, the event will commence with the following sets of rules.

Trailblazers will participate in five battles with four rounds each against random enemies.

Buffs will be available at the beginning of the round, and more will be earned after every victory. They can be further upgrades to take advantage of during combat.

Trailblazers will be able to check the opposing enemy and their weaknesses to come up with an informed decision regarding their team composition.

A total of 100 Steller Jades can be claimed after completing every battle for the first time.

Additionally, there will be a limited-time challenge during the event that will fetch more rewards against difficult odds. It will see the following sets of conditions.

At the start of each battle, every character’s HP and Energy will be reset, suggesting that Trailblazers should use their ultimate more frequently.

The power of enemies will be calibrated according to the participant's Trailblaze level. Therefore, one should be careful about increasing it in the first place.

This summarizes every detail about the upcoming Boulder Town Super League event in Honkai Star Rail. Meanwhile, participants need to raise sufficient units to breeze through its challenges.

