Honkai Star Rail Boundless Choreo lightcone: Best characters, how to get, and stats guide

The latest Boundless Choreo lightcone is a game changer in Honkai Star Rail. It is a unique offering from the Nihility category, as it opens up a much-needed 4-star option for Acheron. However, she is not the only one who can shine with the Boundless Choreo lightcone, one of the damage-focused options in the Nihility path that is not dedicated to DoT effects.

This guide will dive into the stats, effects, who to use the Boundless Choreo Lightcone on, and if you should try to snag it in Honkai Star Rail.

Boundless Choreo lightcone stats

The latest Nihility lightcone comes with some unique abilities (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the stats for this Nihility lightcone at the max level of 80:

HP: 952

952 ATT: 476

476 DEF: 330

Listed below are the Lightcone abilities and the substat increase you will receive for Superimposing it 4 times:

S1 : Increases Crit Rate by 8%. The wearer gets increased 24% Crit Damage against enemies that are slowed or have reduced DEF

: Increases Crit Rate by 8%. The wearer gets increased 24% Crit Damage against enemies that are slowed or have reduced DEF S2: Increases Crit Rate by 10%. The wearer gets increased 30% Crit Damage against enemies that are slowed or have reduced DEF

Increases Crit Rate by 10%. The wearer gets increased 30% Crit Damage against enemies that are slowed or have reduced DEF S3: Increases Crit Rate by 12%. The wearer gets increased 36% Crit Damage against enemies that are slowed or have reduced DEF

S4 : Increases Crit Rate by 14%. The wearer gets increased 42% Crit Damage against enemies that are slowed or have reduced DEF

: Increases Crit Rate by 14%. The wearer gets increased 42% Crit Damage against enemies that are slowed or have reduced DEF S5: Increases Crit Rate by 16%. The wearer gets increased 48% Crit Damage against enemies that are slowed or have reduced DEF

Best characters for Boundless Choreo lightcone in Honkai Star Rail

Boundless Choreo is the best 4-star option for Acheron (Image via HoYoverse)

It should not come as a surprise that the lightcone was tailor-made for one of the Emanators in Honkai Star Rail, Acheron. Before this, she could not use many Nihility lightcone because of how restricted they are towards being either support weapons, or DoT-centric teams.

However, Acheron is not the only one who can use this latest lightcone. Mr. Welt finally gets another great addition to his arsenal. Since one of the requirements to activate the Crit Damage buff is having slow opponents, this suits him well as he specializes in that.

How to get the Boundless Choreo lightcone in Honkai Star Rail and is it worth it?

The lightcone can be obtained by using your currency on the event warps (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain the Boundless Choreo by using Special Star Rail Tickets or Stellar Jades on the ongoing lightcone Event Warps. After 2.2 ends, it will be added to the standard banner.

This lightcone is one of the best ones in the game. It gives a massive Crit Rate buff and it is easy to trigger its Crit Damage buff just by using Pela or Silverwolf.

Also read: Best lightcones for Pela

This also synergizes well with Acheron's kit, which needs debuffs on enemies. This is her second best-in-slot option and a huge boost to her overall damage compared to any other Nihility lightcone option in Honkai Star Rail. It also works well with Welt, who specializes in slowing enemies down.

This lightcone also makes Acheron or Welt easy to build, as it takes off a bit of the Crit ratio requirement. If you have funds to spare, you should try to get at least one copy of this lightcone.