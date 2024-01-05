Honkai Star Rail Butler debate guide

The ongoing Critter Pick event in Honkai Star Rail is bustling with a variety of fresh content, which ranges from making new creatures to the Warring Expedition, where you can play as the detective dog named Peppy. While investigating the stolen Curio, you will come across Butler and engage in a debate with the NPC to locate the lost equipment.

Remember that you need to win against Butler by countering each of his statements with proper evidence to proceed further in your journey. While the game offers you innumerous chances to submit the proper evidence, it might take you some time to come up with the right one unless you read his dialogues carefully.

To make things easier, this article will guide you through the entire Butler debate section of Honkai Star Rail’s Critter Pick event.

How to win the debate against Butler in Honkai Star Rail

Use the proper evidence to win agaisnt Butler in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Debating with the Butler is one of the many objectives of the "It All Started With a Man and a Dog" Warring Expedition. It is an extension of the Detective Peppy Interlude Adventure Mission within the Honkai Star Rail’s Critter Pick event.

You get access to the NPC only after completing the first two difficulty stages of the expedition. To win the debate against the creature, the key is to present proper evidence throughout the Questioning Mode, as you did against Dr. Ratio in the latest Trailblaze Continuance. Refer to the following section to effectively counter Butler. You can pick up all the required clues by progressing through the quest.

First statement

Your claim of me behaving immorally, deliberately locking the door to trap everyone here is laughable. The access control switch is installed so high that I can't even reach it!

Evidence: Abnormal images from surveillance records.

Second statement

How unique am I as a fellow Ruan Mei's creation? For example, Miss Ruan Mei does not wish for me to be affected by lowly physical needs, so I do not even need to eat!

Evidence: Cosmic Fried Rice (Overnight Edition).

Final statement

She and I have always communicated through the terminal. She entrusts me to manage everyone. I've reported everyone's performance to her, and she is very pleased with me.

Evidence: External communication records.

By now, you should be able to bust Butler and expose his lies, helping your detective dog, Peppy, locate and retrieve the stolen curio. It should also conclude the ongoing expedition, which rewards a total of 90x Stellar Jades and a bunch of in-game resources.

