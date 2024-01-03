Honkai Star Rail Dr. Ratio debate guide

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update has introduced some content for the patch, including the brand-new Crown of the Mundane and Divine Trailblaze Continuance. This mission series comprises two major quests, with Mundane Troubles being the second segment, where Trailblazers have to investigate the attack on Herta’s puppet while recollecting the lost memory fragments.

With Dr. Ratio on the board, the investigation takes a dark turn as the genius Mundanite will be suspicious of your words while searching for the unknown infiltrator. Hence, you will be tasked with settling the dispute with relevant evidence to counter his statements.

This guide will cover everything you need to do to win the debate against Dr. Ratio.

How to win the debate against Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail

Dr. Ratio will interrogate about Herta's missing pet (Image via HoYoverse)

The Mundane Troubles quest begins after you complete the “When the Stars of Ingenuity Shine” Trailblaze Continuance Mission in Honkai Star Rail. During its runtime, you must gather various Cognitive Chasms via Memory Recollection, as they serve as evidence against Dr. Ratio’s statements during the debate.

Now, progress through the quest to meet Dr. Ratio in the new Seclusion Zone area of Honkai Star Rail. Upon doing so, the scene will enter a Questioning Mode. Use the Recall button for each statement and provide the following evidence to successfully counter his first set of interrogations:

Press Recall to present the correct Cognitive Chasm (Image via HoYoverse)

Herta’s collection—an endless trove of trinkets and baubles—and yet she singles out one nameless, ordinary Curio?

Cognitive Chasm: Genius Society Member

So what’s the story? Are you full of fanciful fiction, or is Asta the one hoarding secrets like they’re going out of style?

Cognitive Chasm: Confidence Crisis

Clearly, though, it bears no correlation to Herta’s puppet being attacked.

Cognitive Chasm: Spontaneous Human Combustion

Once the debate ends, talk to some individuals, including Arlan and Dan Heng, to collect more clues for your investigation. Return to the Seclusion Zone and collate all the findings with Asta and Screwllum. This will eventually trigger another Questioning Mode, which will appear to be more of a discussion.

Present the following set of evidence to conclude the delineation process:

Present the relevant evidence during the discussion (Image via HoYoverse)

Last is the abilities of Duke Inferno and the secret of spontaneous human combustion.

Clue: Dimension- Phasing Flame

I fear that is the truth Adler discovered.

Clue: Booklet

After completing the discussion, interact with Screwllum to enter the Exploratory Excursion, where you can play as Dr. Ratio ahead of his official release in version 1.6. You should be able to use him as a trial character during combat within the domain.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.