Honkai Star rail codes for November 2023: How to redeem new rewards

Honkai Star Rail is the latest title from HoYoverse, and while it can be played for free, it is supported by various microtransactions. Through this, players can have an easier access to a Stellar Jade stash, which will naturally cut down the grind by a good margin. HoYoverse regularly provides the community with fresh content, along with a set of codes that offer this currency. Since many players prefer not to spend any real money, these offerings come in handy.

This article will list every code that is available for Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 as of November 2023.

Active codes for Honkai Star Rail in November 2023

As of November 16, 2023, players can use the following codes in Honkai Star Rail:

5S9BND25CRBK - Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 (expires on December 26, 2023)

Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 SOULWLT4EB - Lost Gold Fragment x3, Energy Drink x2, Startaro Bubble x2, Credits x10,000 (unknown expiry)

Lost Gold Fragment x3, Energy Drink x2, Startaro Bubble x2, Credits x10,000 STARRAILGIFT - 50 Stellar Jade, 2x Traveler's Guide, 5x Bottled Soda and 10,000 Credits (no expiry)

The last code mentioned above, STARRAILGIFT, is not new, and it cannot be redeemed twice. Additionally, players can visit the Prime Gaming partnership event to receive additional rewards, such as 60 complimentary Stellar Jades.

How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail

In Honkai Star Rail, codes can be redeemed in two different ways, which are explained below.

Redeeming codes directly through the game

Follow these instructions to redeem the code in-game right away:

Open Honkai Star Rail on your preferred device.

After logging in, select the Phone menu by pausing the game.

In the upper-right corner of the user interface, click the "..." button.

After choosing "Redemption Code," enter the code in the given box.

Click "Confirm" to receive the rewards.

Redeeming codes through a browser

If you are unable to access the game on your device, follow these instructions to redeem the code:

Go to HoYoverse's code redemption page.

Use your HoYoverse account to log in.

To see the Trailblazer Character Nickname, select your server.

Once this has been verified, enter the code and click "Redeem" to complete the procedure.

By using these techniques, the rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, where you can use them right away.

Uses of Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail

Lightcone , which can be level up by the materials provided via the codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters and Light Cones can be leveled up with the materials offered by the two codes mentioned earlier. The Stellar Jades are more significant, and are mostly used to summon specific characters on the Event Warp banner.

Refilling Trailblaze Power with these Stellar Jades is an alternate use for them, though it is not advised.