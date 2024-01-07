Honkai Star Rail Critter Pick Nurture guide

Every Honkai Star Rail update features a flagship event, and Critter Pick is the one for version 1.6. It involves quite a few gameplay elements, including short quests and a unique nurture mechanic used to produce new creatures. Through the latter, you can make new entities by mixing certain critter types inside the Lifeform oven, generating Special Mutations in the process.

While this entire process can be a bit complex at the beginning, you get accustomed to it after making a few creatures. The Critter Pick Nurture event quest further explains everything there is to know about the creation system, helping you produce entities with three rare creation goals.

This article will guide you through this entire quest and discuss all the essential mechanics required to progress in the Critter Pick event in Honkai Star Rail.

A complete Critter Pick Nurture guide for Honkai Star Rail

The Critter Pick Nurture event quest is unlocked after you complete the When the Stars of Ingenuity Shine Trailblaze Continuance Mission in Honkai Star Rail. You can initiate the former by answering Asta’s messages, where she asks you to find a Curio with the help of Peppy.

As Critter Pick Nurture begins, you must interact with the Helper Robot in the Seclusion Zone. this will trigger a short cutscene explaining how the Lifeform Oven is used.

How to use Lifeform Oven to conduct the first round of nurturing

The first Critter escapes shortly after creation (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon gaining access to the Lifeform Oven, you must conduct the first round of Critter nurturing. Make sure to follow the instructions on the screen and take a mental note of everything involved in the creation system.

Now, select the first two specimens and hit Start Nurture to create your first Critter. This will trigger another cutscene with a text reporting that the new entity you just made has escaped.

How to find the lost creation

Location of the escaped Critter (Image via HoYoverse)

The second task of this quest requires you to find the lost creation within a marked area in the Seclusion Zone in Honkai Star Rail. You can quickly reach the location by teleporting to the Breeding Ground Space Anchor.

Next, walk down the stairs and continue down the path to the left. You should be able to locate the Critter beside a pile of metal boxes.

How to use the Lifeform Oven to nurture a rare creation

First rare creation (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you are sent back to the initial room, interact with the Lifeform Oven to nurture a rare creation. The key here is to use an ingredient to trigger a mutation.

Interact with the oven and select the trash bag to initiate the nurture. This should create the Trash Cake, a critter inspired by the Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail.

How to upgrade research level to 2

Create Ice Cake to reach research level 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Upgrading your research level to two is quite straightforward. All you have to do is set a creation goal and produce critters accordingly.

As long as you use proper specimens, you should be able to create Rice Dumpling and Ice Cake Critters, which will increase your research level. They are inspired by both Dan Heng and March 7th, respectively.

Inform them about the same and witness their reaction to conclude the Critter Pick Nurture quest.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, follow Sportskeeda.