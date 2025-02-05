Honkai Star Rail developers respond to version 3.0 Amphoreus feedback

Following the launch of Honkai Star Rail 3.0 earlier in January 2025, the playerbase had plenty of feedback to share with the game's developers. These included concerns pertaining to both gameplay and exploration, such as overly complex puzzles and too much lore exposition within a short span of time.

HoYoverse has now responded to all the player feedback in a special post on HoYolab titled "Developer Radio | 3.0 Amphoreus: Special Edition." In it, the developers have addressed various concerns and points of contention brought up by the community.

Read on to learn more about HoYoverse's response to Honkai Star Rail 3.0 player feedback.

HoYoverse addresses player feedback pertaining to Honkai Star Rail 3.0

Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

With the new region of Amphoreus being introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.0, players had a lot of new content to experience in the game. This included not only the main Trailblaze Mission but several other side quests as well. Solving new puzzles and exploring new maps was also a part of the version 3.0 experience.

However, a significant portion of the playerbase has since expressed concern and disappointment regarding the new content. While some players had complaints about the excessive usage of the "black screen with white text," others felt that the amount of puzzle-solving required to progress in certain parts of the main story was too much.

Many such issues were brought to light by the community following the release of Amphoreus.

Recently, HoYoverse responded to all the feedback shared by the playerbase. The developers have addressed some of these issues, and have also proposed methods to adjust and optimize the gameplay to fix these problems.

The following are some adjustments that will be made to the gameplay, based on feedback from the playerbase:

Introducing a skip feature for lore-related explanations in the main story

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 main story quest for Amphoreus introduced many new terms pertaining to the region of Amphoreus, including lore about its past and information related to the new gameplay mechanics. In the future, players will be able to skip dialogues offering these explanations to ensure an uninterrupted experience while playing through the main story.

Simplifying puzzles in the main story

The developers will be optimizing certain intricate puzzles in the main story so that they don't unnecessarily interrupt the storytelling. Some puzzles that contain too many steps will also be streamlined so that players can solve them seamlessly.

Reducing the placement of enemies on the map

In the future, the map of Amphoreus will be optimized to remove enemy placements in certain areas that are integral to the main story. Since players need to spend some time in these areas (to solve the puzzles and progress), reducing the number of enemies will help ensure that map exploration and gameplay are not frequently interrupted.

