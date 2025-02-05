Honkai Star Rail developers reveal 5 new upcoming features

In the latest post from Honkai Star Rail Developer Radio announces several new features, which will soon be implemented in the game. This announcement comes after a recent spate of complaints from the playerbase following the release of Honkai Star Rail 3.0. These complaints ranged from issues with monotonous storytelling to disorganized exploration and puzzle solving.

HoYoverse has finally responded to player feedback and announced that they will be overhauling and optimizing certain features in the game. These changes will come into effect with from Honkai Star Rail version 3.2. Read on to find out more about these new features to be implemented soon in Honkai Star Rail.

5 upcoming features and optimizations in Honkai Star Rail, as revealed by developers

1) Option to skip certain dialogues in the main story

Certain dialogues will become optional/skippable (Image via HoYoverse)

An option to skip certain dialogues in the main story quests will be added to the game. This means that dialogues that aren't relevant to the progress of the story, or ones with details regarding the lore/history of a certain area/certain characters (that are not immediately pertinent to the main story), will be skippable. This will not only improve storytelling but also provide a more uninterrupted gameplay experience.

2) Optimization of narrative experience

Black screens with text will be reduced (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers received several complaints regarding the excessive usage of a "black screen with white text", which substituted actual cutscenes, following the release of Honkai Star Rail 3.0. This particular feedback has not gone unnoticed, as the developers have promised to henceforth change the storytelling narrative and reduce the "black screen with white text" effect to make the experience more immersive.

3) Simplification of puzzle-solving

Lengthy puzzles in the main story will be simplified (Image via HoYoverse)

Certain long-drawn and complicated puzzles in the main Amphoreus story quest will be simplified so that players can complete them quickly and progress with the story. This change will be applicable not just for puzzles in upcoming versions of Honkai Star Rail but also for lengthy puzzles in the latter half of the version 3.0 "Heroic Saga of Flame-Case" Trailblaze Mission.

4) Reduction of enemy placement in key locations

The number of enemies in specific areas will be reduced (Image via HoYoverse)

The placement of enemies in parts of the map that are integral to the main quest will be optimized and reduced. This is meant to help reduce interruptions while exploring as well as puzzle-solving.

5) Older characters to be buffed

Seele was the first ever limited 5-Star character to be released in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail's character roster has expanded a lot since its launch, with newer characters getting stronger and able to deal more damage to enemies. This has also automatically led to older characters falling behind in strength. To correct this imbalance, the developers will be buffing certain older characters. Details regarding which characters will be strengthened will be announced by HoYoverse at a later date.

