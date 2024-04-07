Honkai Star Rail: “Extra large glass of drink that's sweet and has got enough colors” drink recipe guide

In Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup event, crafting drinks is the primary gameplay element as Trailblazers take on the role of a drinksmith at Dreamjolt Hostelry. The task isn’t necessarily challenging but patrons often request drinks with a basic description, something players have to prepare based on their instinct.

For instance, Tin Man orders “Extra large glass of drink that's sweet and has got enough colors.” To make things easier, this guide outlines the recipe for the drink and further presents a few tips for the Vignettes in a Cup event.

How to craft drinks in Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup

Always match the current flavor of the drink with the order (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are a few things to keep in mind to successfully craft drinks for the customers during the Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup event:

For starters, a customer hints at the basic ingredient along with the flavor profile of their preferred drink.

Choosing the right glass size is important. It is usually specified in the order, and you have to select one accordingly.

When it comes to the ingredients, it is important to pour ingredients that align with the patron’s preference.

Always check the thickness, sweetness, and intensity of the current drink, which are shown in the bottom left box on the crafting screen.

Make sure that the final beverage satisfies all the conditions specified in the order.

Mistakes are a common thing while making a complex drink, so do not hesitate to click on Clear All if necessary.

“Extra large glass of drink that's sweet and has got enough colors” drink recipe in Honkai Star Rail

Extra large glass of drink that's sweet and has got enough colors (Image via HoYoverse and Youtube/WoW Quests)

The "Extra large glass of drink that's sweet and has got enough colors” drink recipe in Honkai Star Rail comprises the following ingredients:

Supersized Vintage Glass or Surprised Wine Glass (either of them is fine as the order only specifies an extra-large vessel)

or (either of them is fine as the order only specifies an extra-large vessel) No Ice (this is completely optional)

(this is completely optional) 1x Puffergoat Milk

1x Stellar Champagne

1x Soothing Soda

1x Rejuvenating Soda

1x Dream Jam

Garnish with Mint Leaf (you can pick any decoration of your choice).

Keep in mind that this isn’t the only recipe to make the specified drink. Choose whichever ingredient you want, as long as the final beverage satisfies the customer.

Regardless, Puffergoat Milk serves as an excellent base due to its high sweetening properties. The rest are mixers that reduce the sweetness while adding different layers of color to the cocktail, especially the Dream Jam, which provides a saffron hue at the top of the glass.

