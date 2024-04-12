Honkai Star Rail Gallagher Light Cones guide: Best 5-star, 4-star, 3-star LCs

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update has officially introduced Gallagher to the game's playable roster. As an accessible 4-star unit from the Abundance Path, Gallagher has a lot to prove since his abilities are somewhat different from typical healers fans have witnessed so far. Fortunately, he has access to a number of excellent Light Cones (LCs) to unleash his true potential.

Let's have a look at some of the best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star LCs for Gallagher.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Best 5-star Gallagher Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

1) Echoes of the Coffin

Echoes of the Coffin (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 582 1164 396

Luocha’s signature Light Cone is easily the best option to incorporate in a Gallagher build in Honkai Star Rail. The passive increases the wearer's ATK by 24% and further regenerates their Energy up to three times for each different enemy target they hit.

Since Gallagher’s Ultimate can hit multiple opponents, he should be able to easily trigger the regenerative effect. Speaking of Ultimate, Echoes of the Coffin provides 12 SPD to all allies after the wearer activates the ability.

2) Night of Fright

Night of Fright (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 529 1164 476

Night of Fright is also a great pick for Gallagher due to its powerful passive, tailored to extend a character’s healing potential. For starters, it increases Energy Regeneration Rate by 12%. In addition, it restores an ally's HP after the wearer uses their Ultimate. This is a strong feature to have since the character’s ultimate ability has no restorative property.

What makes this LC really strong is its final segment of the passive, which increases the healed character’s ATK by 2.4%, stacking up to five times. It is a buff that many DPS units will be able to benefit from.

Best 4-star Gallagher Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

1) What Is Real?

What Is Real? (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 423 1058 330

Going for accessible equipment is always a great option when you can merge multiple copies of it together. For Gallagher, you can pick up the "What Is Real?" LC from the Light Cone Minifest Store in Honkai Star Rail in exchange for some Lucent Afterglow.

This 4-star equipment provides a 24% Break Effect and restores the equipping character's HP after they launch a Basic ATK. Although niche, these effects are perfect for Gallagher since he receives Outgoing Healing increases based on his Break Effect. His enhanced basic attacks will also result in self healing under the Light Cone’s effect.

2) Perfect Timing

Perfect Timing (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 423 952 396

Perfect Timing is also a great 4-star Gallagher Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail and is equipped with a strong defensive passive. It provides 16% Effect RES and boosts the wielder’s Outgoing Healing based on 33% of their Effect Res stat. The bonus can be stacked up to 15% this way.

This could easily improve Gallagher’s sustainability since he acquires a lot of Effect Res from his traces. Besides, he can self heal to increase the specified stat, provided that you have him at second Eidolon.

Best 3-star Gallagher Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Cornucopia (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 263 952 263

In Honkai Star Rail, 3-star Light Cones are severely underpowered and fail in comparison with their high-quality counterparts. However, for new players, they can be quite indispensable due to a lack of better options.

If that’s the case, you can use Cornucopia to build Gallagher. It will increase his Outgoing Healing by 12% whenever he uses his Skill or Ultimate. Since you will be spamming the abilities quite often, obtaining the bonus effect should be easy.