Honkai Star Rail Hot Potato achievement guide

Several achievements made their way into Honkai Star Rail with version 3.0’s release. While some can be acquired by completing story missions and discovering various Treasure chests in Amphoreus, others are hidden. Unlike the normal ones, hidden achievements require players to perform a task they wouldn’t normally do.

Hot Potato is one such hidden achievement that is tricky to obtain. In fact, even its description doesn’t explain the process. For those wondering, this article discusses how you can obtain one of the new achievements, Hot Potato in Honkai Star Rail.

How to complete Hot Potato in Honkai Star Rail

Hot Potato is an achievement added to Honkai Star Rail with version 3.0. It is a part of the “Fathom the Unfathomable” category that grants a total of x5 Stellar Jades, upon completion. While the achievement’s description doesn't show exactly how you can complete it, unlocking it is extremely simple.

Rewind the Stone Ball for 30 seconds to get Hot Potato (Image via HoYoverse)

To begin, teleport to the Conquered Outlands of “Strife Ruins” Castrum Kremmos’ Floor 2. Once there, look left and walk forward until you reach the end, then take a right turn. You'll then be able to see a giant stone ball that you can move by rewinding it. However, you won’t be able to complete the process as it will be restricted.

Beside the ball, you will see a staircase going, which leads to the nearest Oronyx’s Shrine. Once you are near the shrine, use its power to fully activate Oronyx’s Prayer.

Now, return to the stone ball and rewind it. Right after it starts moving, press the rewind button twice to restart the process. Repeat this process for a total of 30 seconds and the “Hot Potato” achievement will pop up on your screen.

Do note that if you get hit by the ball, you must redo the entire process. So, place your character in a spot where they won’t get hit before starting the rewind process.

Oronyx's Shrine (Image via HoYoverse)

Do note that you don’t even have to go to the aforementioned stone ball as any will do. You can find a number of these things across Amphoreus, but make sure the ball is near an Oronyx’s Shrine. Once completed, open the “Fathom the Unfathomable” category in the Achievements section and claim your 5x Stellar Jades.

