Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Memory of Chaos (MoC): Best teams and strategies

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Memory of Chaos is stacked with some of the most powerful enemies, compelling players to use teams based on the target’s weakness. Especially on the highest floor, the opponent's health is cranked up to make them as tanky as possible. Thus, Trailblazers have to strategize their turns to secure victory in the least number of cycles possible.

This article explores the best teams and strategies for Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Memory of Chaos.

Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Memory of Chaos

The Herta+ Jade+ Robin+ Aventurine

The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta in Honkai Star Rail has been dominating the endgame content — including the version 3.1 Memory of Chaos — with her high burst damage output. The domain often spawns multiple enemies where her AoE attacks can score multiple eliminations. She can also hold her ground against single bosses, which makes her a versatile DPS in the game.

Jade can further mark The Herta as a debt collector, improving her SPD. Not to forget, the former can unleash massive Quantum DMG with her follow-up attacks. However, you will require Robin to enhance their skills and rely on Aventurine to protect the team with shields.

Mydei+ Tribbie+ Sunday+ Luocha

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

The undying Mydei is a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield, as he drains his HP to launch powerful strikes on enemies. He employs auto-attack to launch his Enhanced Skill only after gathering sufficient charges, so you would want him to take action frequently. Sunday can help with this by speeding up his turns and buffing his damage output.

Tribbie will act as the second support, increasing the damage received by the enemies from all sources, including Mydei’s attacks. You will need Luocha to heal the DPS if he ever takes a fatal blow.

Rappa+ Harmony Trailblazer+ Fugue+ Lingsha

Rappa (Image via HoYoverse)

Rappa in Honkai Star Rail is one of the strongest damage dealers for Break teams. However, you need to arrange your characters accordingly to make the most of her kit. Firstly, equip the Harmony Trailblazer to efficiently inflict Super Break DMG on targets.

Fugue will further improve their DMG output by granting allies the ability to deal a Toughness Reduction debuff on enemies irrespective of their weakness. Lastly, there's no better healer to use in a Break composition than Lingsha, as she, too, can employ the mechanism to inflict some damage while restoring the entire team's health.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Memory of Chaos strategies

Memory of Chaos Floor 12 (Image via HoYoverse)

You can skip through the entire lower floors of version 3.1 MoC by directly completing Floor 9 of the challenge, and then brute-force your way to Floor 12 using the specified teams. At the final stage, the enemies have either a high HP pool or resistance, so you need to strategize your moves accordingly.

In the first half of the Floor 12 stage, you should focus on knocking down the Furiae Warrior summons as soon as possible to prevent the elite target from absorbing them. Also, try to quickly inflict Weakness Break on the Furiae Praetor to skip its Drowned in the Crimson Sea attack. Target the summons again in the second wave to stop Flame Reaver from restoring HP.

You will battle multiple Moonlit Pegasi (alongside other enemies) in the second half of Floor 12. Try eliminating them first to avoid getting hit by their Entanglement effect.

