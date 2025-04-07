Honkai Star Rail 3.2 maintenance schedule and server downtime

By Akash Paul
Modified Apr 07, 2025 12:02 GMT
Honkai Star Rail 3.2 key artwork
Honkai Star Rail 3.2 maintenance details (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially announced the details of the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 maintenance, scheduled to commence before the major update on April 9, 2025. The developers will shut down the servers for roughly five hours, locking players out of the game. Thankfully, players will receive Stellar Jades as compensation for the inconveniences.

Trailblazers will also want to track the server downtime. Hence, this article will discuss the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 maintenance schedule.

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 maintenance date and time

The maintenance before the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update is scheduled to commence on April 9, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). The developers will take roughly five hours to prepare the servers and fix bugs while players will be locked out. If things go as planned, the update will launch globally on the same date at 11 am (UTC +8).

The countdown below will help Trailblazers track the time until HSR 3.2 maintenance starts:

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 maintenance downtime duration and countdown

The servers will undergo maintenance simultaneously, so the timing will vary for players depending on their locations. To avoid confusion, we have specified the downtime duration for the major regions. In the meantime, players must consider downloading the patch files via the HSR 3.2 preload feature.

America (April 8, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 3 pm - 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 4 pm - 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 5 pm - 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm - 11 pm
Europe (April 8-9, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 11 pm - 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12 am - 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am - 6 am

Asia (April 9, 2025)

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am- 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 6 am- 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 7 am- 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am - 12 pm

HSR 3.2 maintenance compensation

After the version 3.2 update, HoYoverse will offer maintenance compensation to those who’ve reached Trailblaze Level 4 in the previous patch. They will receive 600x Stellar Jade for the inconveniences.

Assuming players are eligible and have completed the final installation, they can claim the freebie via the in-game mailbox. It can be accessed by clicking on the envelope icon on the Pause menu.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
