Honkai Star Rail 3.2 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

HoYoverse has rolled out the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 preload prior to the major update on April 9, 2025. The feature will allow players to download all the patch files ahead of time to quickly complete the final installation and access the fresh content. However, the storage requirements will vary depending on the device they use.
This article explores the HSR 3.2 preload size and method for all platforms.
Honkai Star Rail 3.2 preload for all platforms
The preload feature for the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update is available as of April 7, 2025, on PC, PlayStation, Android, and iOS devices. The storage requirements of the files before and after the final installation will differ depending on the platform.
The HSR 3.2 preload sizes for different devices are:
- PC: 4.7 GB
- Android and iOS: 2.1 GB
- PlayStation: 9.5 GB
The total preload size may expand based on whether you have installed additional voice packs in your system. Thankfully, the launcher will show the exact storage requirements in the pop-up window before initiating the download process.
After the final installation, patch 3.2 is expected to expand to 9.5 GB on PC and mobile devices.
Honkai Star Rail 3.2 preload guide for all platforms
The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream covered some content coming with the next patch. Preloading the files using the following steps will help you access them quickly:
How to preload HSR 3.2 on PC
- Head to the HoYoPlay launcher on your PC.
- Pick HSR if you have multiple games installed.
- Click on the Pre-Install Icon beside the Start button to open a pop-up window showing the Resource Package Size and total storage requirement.
- Press the Download button to begin the preload process.
How to preload HSR 3.2 on mobile
- Boot the game on your mobile device.
- Go to the login screen.
- Find the Pre-Download Resource Icon located in the lower right corner of the screen. Click on it.
- Click Confirm on the pop-up window to download the patch files.
You can follow the steps above to preload HSR 3.2 for Android and iOS devices.
How to preload HSR 3.2 on PlayStation
The pre-installation process is automated on PlayStation. All you need to do is launch the game, and it will download the files if there’s sufficient storage space available. Unlike PC and mobile devices, the console installs the entire patch with the preload.
