Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update releases worldwide

Knowing the time until the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update releases globally will help players prepare their resources, as they might want to summon the upcoming characters. Castorice and Anaxa are officially featured in the next patch, which will roll out on April 9, 2025. There will be recurring characters and, more excitingly, anniversary rewards that players can acquire for free.

Ad

Trailblazers will certainly want to track the major patch through every possible means. Hence, this article provides a countdown displaying the time until the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update releases worldwide.

When does Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update release worldwide?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update is scheduled to release on April 9, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Prior to the global launch, HoYoverse will roll out a maintenance break, which typically lasts for five hours. Since the specified events happen simultaneously across all servers, players might find it difficult to track it all.

Hopefully, a universal countdown showing the time until the HSR 3.2 update is released globally will remove confusion about the local airtime.

Ad

Ad

Readers might want to go through the scroll list below, as it contains the HSR 3.2 release date and time across major regions.

America (April 8, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (April 9, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 4 am

: 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 5 am

: 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (April 9, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PST) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Ad

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 first phase banner details

Castorice banner is heading to the first phase (Image via HoYoverse)

The first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 banner will kick off with the update, introducing Castorice to the playable roster. She is a 5-star Remembrance unit that wields the Quantum element to deal damage to targets, claiming the DPS role in team compositions.

Ad

Aside from the new character, the first half banner of HSR 3.2 will also feature several reruns and 4-star units. Here are the details:

Castorice: 5-star – Remembrance, Quantum

5-star – Remembrance, Quantum Fugue: 5-star – Nihility, Fire

5-star – Nihility, Fire Jiaoqiu: 5-star – Nihility, Fire

5-star – Nihility, Fire Acheron: 5-star – Nihility, Lightning

5-star – Nihility, Lightning Pela: 4-star – Nihility, Ice

4-star – Nihility, Ice Gallagher: 4-star – Abundance, Fire

4-star – Abundance, Fire Lynx: 4-star – Abundance, Quantum

The Light Cones featured in the first phase of version 3.2 are as follows:

Make Farewells More Beautiful – Remembrance (5-star)

– Remembrance (5-star) Those Many Springs – Nihility (5-star)

– Nihility (5-star) Long Road Leads Home – Nihility (5-star)

– Nihility (5-star) Along the Passong Shore – Nihility (5-star)

– Nihility (5-star) Post-Op Conversations – Abundance (4-star)

– Abundance (4-star) Boundless Choreo – Nihility (4-star)

– Nihility (4-star) Good Night and Sleep Well – Nihility (4-star)

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.