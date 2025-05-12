Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Memory of Chaos: Best teams and strategies

While Honkai Star Rail 3.2 is about to end, one of the end-game activities, Memory of Chaos, was recently refreshed. Players can challenge the activity with their characters to acquire a significant amount of Stellar Jades. The developers introduced a new set of enemy lineups that players must defeat in the least number of cycles to achieve three stars with the reset.

This article takes a look at the best team compositions for the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Memory of Chaos. Moreover, we will detail a few strategies to help players conquer the challenge.

Note: Some aspects of the article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Best team compositions that players should use in Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Memory of Chaos

Castorice, Remembrance MC, Ruan Mei/Tribbie, and Luocha/Gallagher

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

The Castorice Hypercarry team composition is exceptional for this Memory of Chaos cycle, as most of the nemesis are weak to the Quantum element. Besides that, we chose this team because of how much damage she can deal when accompanied by the right characters.

Castorice can easily deal a significant amount of Quantum damage using Netherwing, while Tribbie/Ruan Mei boosts her damage with their RES-PEN buffs. Additionally, Remembrance Trailblazers will grant Castorice CRIT-related buffs and deal a decent amount of True DMG, as well. Lastly, if you are thinking of deploying this team, Luocha or Gallagher are the best healers to choose from due to their compatibility with the DPS unit.

The Herta, Anaxa/Jade, Sunday, and Aventurine

Anaxa (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta dual DPS team is something you should consider building to conquer most end-game challenges, including the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Memory of Chaos. While the Genius Society member can deal a decent amount of damage in Hypercarry compositions, she can unleash her true potential when paired with another Erudition unit.

The Herta, along with Anaxa or Jade, can deal an absurd amount of AoE damage. Additionally, Sunday can boost either of the DPS units to enhance their damage-dealing capabilities, and Aventurine makes sure they survive the battle.

Acheron, Jiaoqiu, Pela/Silver Wolf, and Aventurine

Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Since some adversaries are weak to the Lightning Element, this Acheron team composition can easily shred through the opponents' Toughness Bar and HP, simultaneously. Since Acheron requires at least 9 debuffs on the enemies to trigger her Ultimate, we have paired her with Jiaoqiu and Pela/Silver Wolf so they can inflict various debuffs on them.

Here, Acenturine’s role will be saving his allies from lethal damage and boosting their CRIT DMG.

Strategies to help players in Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Memory of Chaos

If you completed Memory of Chaos in the previous cycle, then you can start the new cycle from Floor 9. Since the lower Floors are quite easy to complete, you can choose any of the abovementioend compositions and use the auto-battle feature to get them done.

Pollux in Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Memory of Chaos Floor 12 Node 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

When you are moving onto the higher stages, that is when you need to manually attack the enemies for the best possible outcome. On Floor 12 Mode 1, you will be facing Pollux. Therefore, you must challenge the Node with a team that scales with HP. While fighting, make sure to consume a significant amount of HP or take hits from it to force Pollux to enter Slumber. Then, you should heal your characters and deal damage to Pollux.

After completing Node 1, you will be able to progress to Node 2. There, you will face the usual Elite enemies in the first wave. Upon defeating them, the Wonder Forest’s banacademic Office Staff will spawn in the second wave. Defeat the first wave of elite enemies as soon as possible to summon the main boss of the Node. While attacking the enemies, make sure the Dreamjolt Troupes are in the Off-Class Channel when they act so your characters receive various buffs.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates and news.

