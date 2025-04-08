  • home icon
  • Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks Cipher kit, stats, eidolons, and traces

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks Cipher kit, stats, eidolons, and traces

By Akash Paul
Modified Apr 08, 2025 09:49 GMT
Cipher
Honkai Star Rail Cipher leaks (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 closed beta leaks have rolled in, unveiling Cipher’s potential kit, eidolons, and other crucial details. Thanks to credible third-party sources like Dimbreath, players know what she is capable of. Cipher is confirmed to be a Quantum unit from the Nihility Path via the drip marketing campaign.

This article discusses the latest leaks about Cipher from Honkai Star Rail 3.3 closed beta.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Cipher leaks

Cipher Kit via Dim byu/ImNotNex inHonkaiStarRail_leaks
also-read-trending Trending

HoYoverse has revealed Cipher via the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign. Dimbreath shared her kit, Eidolon, and other attributes from the closed beta. Here are the details:

Cipher’s stats

  • HP: 931
  • Attack: 601
  • Defense: 388
  • Speed: 113
  • Taunt: 100

Cipher’s kit

  • Basic ATK: Deals Quantum DMG to a designated enemy.
  • Skill: There is a 120% base chance to weaken enemies, decreasing their damage dealt. The skill further boosts Cipher’s ATK and deals AoE Quantum DMG.
  • Ultimate: Upon casting this ability, Cipher deals multiple instances of DMG on groups of enemies. She inflicts both Quantum and True damage. The True DMG scales on the current value recorded by Talent.
  • Talent: In the absence of a "Regular Customer" target on the battlefield, Cipher compels an enemy with the highest Max HP to take on the title. To shift targets, she must tag them with her Skill or Ultimate. If an enemy in a "Regular Customer" state is attacked by an ally, Cipher launches a follow-up attack on the target.
  • This Follow-up ATK can only trigger once, and the trigger count is reset after Cipher uses her Ultimate.
  • Technique: Cipher obtains "Zagreus's Blessing" to become undetectable by the enemies while acquiring movement speed. She also gains a consumable while approaching a target. When entering battle with "Zagreus's Blessing" active, she deals Quantum DMG to all enemies, and she gains more recorded value from the instance of damage.
Cipher’s traces

  • Trace 1: Cipher CRIT Rate and recorded value increases when her SPD reaches specific thresholds.
  • Trace 2: She will record a portion of the non-True DMG, an ally dealt to the enemy aside from the "Regular Customer." Overflow DMG is not recorded.
  • Trace 3: When Cipher is on the battlefield, all enemy targets' DEF is decreased. She further advances her actions at the beginning of each turn.
Cipher’s Eidolons

We have excluded Eidolon 3 and 5 as they only increase two levels of a character’s abilities.

  • E1: Increases the trigger count for follow-up ATK. When Cipher hits an enemy target, there is a chance to boost the DMG it receives.
  • E2: Cipher's recorded DMG is set to a certain percentage of the original recorded value. Using Follow-up ATK increases her CRIT DMG.
  • E4: After "Regular Customer" is attacked by an ally, Cipher deals additional Quantum DMG.
  • E6: Provides a hefty DMG increase to Cipher’s follow-up ATK. After clearing the recorded value upon using the Ultimate, returns a percentage of the cleared value.





