Honkai Star Rail 3.4 maintenance schedule and server downtime

HoYoverse has recently announced the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 maintenance, which will roll out before the update on July 2, 2025. The servers will be shut down for roughly five hours for the developers to prepare for the new patch. Speaking of which, version 3.4 will bring some of the highly anticipated characters like Phainon, Saber, and Archer to the playable roster.

Those interested in summoning the 5-star units can track the HSR 3.4’s maintenance with this article.

When does the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 maintenance start?

According to the official announcement, the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 maintenance is scheduled to start on July 2, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). HoYoverse will shut down all the servers simultaneously. Therefore, the timing will vary for players from different locations.

It is worth noting that servers in America will close off on July 1, 2025, due to the time zone difference. To avoid confusion, we have added a countdown below to help readers track the time until Honkai Star Rail 3.4 maintenance starts:

Players will be entitled to compensation for the inconvenience faced during the maintenance. The officials will dispatch around 600x Stellar Jade as a free reward. Only those who’ve reached Trailblaze Level 4 in the current patch will be eligible for the compensation.

Also read: HSR 3.4 preload guide

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 maintenance ending time and server downtime duration

As specified, HoYoverse will shut down the servers for roughly five hours, meaning players will be locked out of the game for a while. Assuming the developers stick to the official schedule, the version 3.4 maintenance will end with the new update on the same day at 11 am (UTC+8).

The list below further details the downtime duration across major time zones for the readers to track:

America (July 1, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 3 pm - 8 pm

: 3 pm - 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 4 pm - 9 pm

: 4 pm - 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 5 pm - 10 pm

: 5 pm - 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm - 11 pm

Europe (July 1-2, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST ): 11 pm - 4 am

): 11 pm - 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 12 am - 5 am

: 12 am - 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am - 6 am

Asia (July 2, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST) : 3:30 am - 8:30 am

: 3:30 am - 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 6 am - 11 am

: 6 am - 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 6 am to 11 am

: 6 am to 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 7 am - 12 pm

: 7 am - 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am - 12 pm

