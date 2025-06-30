Honkai Star Rail 3.4 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 preload is officially available for those planning to download all the resource files ahead of the update on July 2, 2025. Using the feature, players can shorten the duration of the final installation. The pre-installation process can be initiated for all platforms, including PlayStation, as long as Trailblazers reserve the required storage space.

This article further outlines the HSR 3.4 preload size and method.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 preload for all platforms

Expand Tweet

Trending

The preload feature for the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update is available as of June 30, 2025, across PC, PlayStation, Android, and iOS devices. The resource file size for each platform will vary, so players must allocate disk space accordingly. Here are more details about the storage requirements:

PC: 5.8 GB

5.8 GB Android and iOS: 2.6 GB

2.6 GB PlayStation: (Will be added upon discovery)

The file size could expand if Trailblazers have installed additional voice-over expansion packages in their system.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 preload guide for all platforms

Version 3.4 preload preview (Image via HoYoverse)

The preloading process for HSR updates is different for PC, PlayStation, and mobile devices. Depending on which platform players use, they can refer to the following steps to proceed with the installation:

How to preload HSR 3.4 on PC

Launch HoYoPlay on your PC and pick Star Rail from the list if you have multiple HoYoverse games installed.

You can find the Pre-Install Icon next to the Start button. Click it to open a pop-up window, which will reveal the Resource Package Size and total storage requirement.

Assuming you have reserved sufficient disk space, press the Download button. Upon doing so, the launcher will begin pre-installing the game files.

Also read: Time until Phainon releases in Honkai Star Rail

How to preload HSR 3.4 on mobile

Since mobile devices don't have a dedicated launcher, you must first boot up the game.

Navigate to the login screen.

Find the Pre-Download Resource Icon, which should be located at the lower right corner of the screen. Clicking it will open a pop-up window to show the storage requirements.

Hit Confirm to download the patch files.

It is worth noting that the specified steps can be used to preload version 3.4 for both Android and iOS devices. If any resource fails to integrate during the process, the missing files will be downloaded during the final installation.

How to preload HSR 3.4 on PlayStation

The preload process is automated for PlayStation. The download will begin once you launch HSR, assuming you have sufficient disk space available.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.