Honkai Star Rail 3.5 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

By Akash Paul
Published Aug 11, 2025 08:04 GMT
Image showing Trailblazer and Evernight from Honkai Star Rail
This guide details the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 preload (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has made the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 preload available for multiple platforms before the update on August 13, 2025. The feature will allow players to download the game files ahead of the patch release. This way they can save up time during the final installation and quickly access the new contents of version 3.5.

This article further discusses the HSR 3.5 preload process and file size.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 preload for all platforms

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update’s preload feature was rolled out on August 11, 2025, across PC, PlayStation, Android, and iOS devices. Here are the file sizes for each of the platforms:

  • PC: 4.9 GB
  • Android and iOS: 2.4 GB
  • PlayStation: (Will be added upon discovery)

The file size could expand if you have installed multiple voice-over expansion packages in your game.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 preload guide for all platforms

The preloading process for HSR updates is different for PC, PlayStation, and mobile devices. Here are the detailed steps for each of the platforms:

How to preload HSR 3.5 on PC

  • Launch HoYoPlay on your PC and choose Star Rail from the list if you have multiple games installed.
  • Find the Pre-Install Icon beside the Start button. Clicking it will bring up a pop-up window, where you can check the Resource Package Size and total storage requirement.
  • Press the Download button to begin pre-installing the game files.
Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Stellar Jade count

How to preload HSR 3.5 on mobile

  • Mobile devices don't have a dedicated launcher, so preloading requires you to launch the game.
  • Next, navigate to the login screen.
  • Find the Pre-Download Resource Icon, which should be located at the bottom right corner of the page. Click on it to open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements.
  • Pressing Confirm will download the patch files.
It is worth noting that the preloading process is the same for Android and iOS devices. Hence, you can use the above steps for both the platforms.

How to preload HSR 3.5 on PlayStation

Unlike other platforms, the preloading process on PlayStation is automated. Just launch HSR, and the game will begin downloading the necessary files if you have reserved the required storage space.

HoYoverse will add the "Delete Past Mission Resources" feature in version 3.5 for PC, allowing players to remove the clutter of quests from their system. On mobile devices, the game will exclude resources from the previously completed missions based on the account’s progression, reducing the download size.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

Edited by Akash Paul
