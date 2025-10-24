Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes expiry time and rewards

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream, which premiered on October 24, 2025, has unveiled all the new content from the next patch. Viewers got a glimpse at the upcoming events and character banner. However, they will likely be more interested in the three special codes that were shared by the telecast host, as they reward free Stellar Jades.

Ad

This article further lists the HSR 3.7 livestream codes and their expiration window.

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes, rewards, and expiry countdown

First livestream code (Image via HoYoverse)

Three Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes were announced on October 24, 2025. They are listed below along with their rewards:

Ad

Trending

YTKQGE27H57T : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits NBJ8HEJNZ5NF : 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide

: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide UT38ZEJPY573:100x Stellar Jade and 4x Refined Aether

We advise players to redeem the rewards quickly to avoid missing out on the free goodies. They are available for roughly 24 hours. The officials have indicated that the version 3.7 livestream code will expire on October 25, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8).

Here’s a countdown to help readers track the remaining time:

Ad

Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.8 drip marketing reveals The Dahlia

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes

Redeeming the HSR 3.7 livestream codes is quite straightforward. You can either use the official webpage, the in-game feature, or the HoYoLAB app. We have discussed the detailed steps below:

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem on official webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

Open a browser and head to the official HSR website.

Log in to your account.

Pick a server if the webpage doesn’t detect one already.

Enter the livestream code in the dialogue box.

Hit the Redeem button to exchange the rewards.

button to exchange the rewards. Repeat the steps for the other codes.

Ad

Redeem in-game

How to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the game on any device and log in to your account.

Wait for the character to appear on the screen and hit Pause to access the in-game menu.

to access the in-game menu. Click on the icon with three dots beside your profile name.

Choose Redemption Code to open a pop-up window.

to open a pop-up window. Insert the livestream code in the empty box.

Click on the Confirm button.

button. Repeat the steps for the remaining codes.

Ad

Redeem on HoYoLAB app

Launch the HoYoLAB application.

Select HSR from the list of games.

Head to the HoYoGuides section.

section. Click on the Redeem button next to the codes.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.