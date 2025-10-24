Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes expiry time and rewards

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream, which premiered on October 24, 2025, has unveiled all the new content from the next patch. Viewers got a glimpse at the upcoming events and character banner. However, they will likely be more interested in the three special codes that were shared by the telecast host, as they reward free Stellar Jades.
This article further lists the HSR 3.7 livestream codes and their expiration window.
Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes, rewards, and expiry countdown
Three Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes were announced on October 24, 2025. They are listed below along with their rewards:
- YTKQGE27H57T: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits
- NBJ8HEJNZ5NF: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide
- UT38ZEJPY573:100x Stellar Jade and 4x Refined Aether
We advise players to redeem the rewards quickly to avoid missing out on the free goodies. They are available for roughly 24 hours. The officials have indicated that the version 3.7 livestream code will expire on October 25, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8).
Here’s a countdown to help readers track the remaining time:
How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes
Redeeming the HSR 3.7 livestream codes is quite straightforward. You can either use the official webpage, the in-game feature, or the HoYoLAB app. We have discussed the detailed steps below:
Redeem on the official website
- Open a browser and head to the official HSR website.
- Log in to your account.
- Pick a server if the webpage doesn’t detect one already.
- Enter the livestream code in the dialogue box.
- Hit the Redeem button to exchange the rewards.
- Repeat the steps for the other codes.
Redeem in-game
- Launch the game on any device and log in to your account.
- Wait for the character to appear on the screen and hit Pause to access the in-game menu.
- Click on the icon with three dots beside your profile name.
- Choose Redemption Code to open a pop-up window.
- Insert the livestream code in the empty box.
- Click on the Confirm button.
- Repeat the steps for the remaining codes.
Redeem on HoYoLAB app
- Launch the HoYoLAB application.
- Select HSR from the list of games.
- Head to the HoYoGuides section.
- Click on the Redeem button next to the codes.
