Honkai Star Rail 3.8 drip marketing reveals The Dahlia

HoYoverse has officially conducted the Honkai Star Rail 3.8 drip marketing campaign on October 21, 2025, revealing The Dahlia as an upcoming 5-star character. She is one of the many members of Ever-Flame Mansion, the faction we heard about in Penacony. Acheron has presumably assassinated their leader, the Duke Inferno, so the organization has gone into hiding.Perhaps, they will return in the upcoming story to seek revenge. In the meantime, this article will explore everything HoYoverse disclosed about The Dahlia via the HSR 3.8 drip marketing announcement.The Dahlia revealed for the Honkai Star Rail 3.8 updateConstance, also known as The Dahlia, was speculated to be an upcoming Honkai Star Rail character. The drip marketing reveal further confirms that she will debut in the version 3.8 update. Moreover, her appearance in the story will likely shift Trailblazer’s attention from Amphoreus.As specified, she is a member of the Ever-Flame Mansion, a faction led by Duke Inferno, who first appeared in patch 1.6’s main story. After he was assassinated by Acheron, the group mysteriously disappeared. The drip marketing announcement suggests that Constance will return to the Dreamscape.Here’s how the The Dahlia introduced herself in the official social media post:&quot;Your memories... are quite thorny. So, why don't we start with me laying my thoughts bare...? My name is Constance, and those who have fallen to my charms call me 'The Dahlia.' Don't be afraid. Come with me. In this duet belonging only to the two of us, you will learn how the past is being cremated and how the future is being buried...&quot;Also read: Honkai Star Rail Cyrene kit, Traces, and Eidolons leakedThe Dahlia’s character type detailsHoYoverse has yet to unveil The Dahlia’s kit in HSR. Such details are only disclosed during special broadcasts, and the same can be expected this time.However, we do know her rarity, element, and Path thanks to the drip marketing campaign. Here are the details:Rarity: 5-starElement: FirePath: NihilityWhen will the HSR 3.8 update be releasedThe Honkai Star Rail 3.8 update is expected to be released around December 17, 2025, if the previous patch follows the usual 42 days duration. The exact launch date for version 3.8, along with its contents, will be announced in the future livestream event.The Dahlia will likely be featured in the first phase of the update, given her drip marketing order.Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.