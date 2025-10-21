Honkai Star Rail 3.8 drip marketing reveals The Dahlia

By Akash Paul
Modified Oct 21, 2025 05:53 GMT
The Dahlia in Honkai Star Rail
The Dahlia announced for Honkai Star Rail 3.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially conducted the Honkai Star Rail 3.8 drip marketing campaign on October 21, 2025, revealing The Dahlia as an upcoming 5-star character. She is one of the many members of Ever-Flame Mansion, the faction we heard about in Penacony. Acheron has presumably assassinated their leader, the Duke Inferno, so the organization has gone into hiding.

Ad

Perhaps, they will return in the upcoming story to seek revenge. In the meantime, this article will explore everything HoYoverse disclosed about The Dahlia via the HSR 3.8 drip marketing announcement.

The Dahlia revealed for the Honkai Star Rail 3.8 update

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Constance, also known as The Dahlia, was speculated to be an upcoming Honkai Star Rail character. The drip marketing reveal further confirms that she will debut in the version 3.8 update. Moreover, her appearance in the story will likely shift Trailblazer’s attention from Amphoreus.

As specified, she is a member of the Ever-Flame Mansion, a faction led by Duke Inferno, who first appeared in patch 1.6’s main story. After he was assassinated by Acheron, the group mysteriously disappeared. The drip marketing announcement suggests that Constance will return to the Dreamscape.

Ad

Here’s how the The Dahlia introduced herself in the official social media post:

"Your memories... are quite thorny. So, why don't we start with me laying my thoughts bare...? My name is Constance, and those who have fallen to my charms call me 'The Dahlia.' Don't be afraid. Come with me. In this duet belonging only to the two of us, you will learn how the past is being cremated and how the future is being buried..."
Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Cyrene kit, Traces, and Eidolons leaked

The Dahlia’s character type details

HoYoverse has yet to unveil The Dahlia’s kit in HSR. Such details are only disclosed during special broadcasts, and the same can be expected this time.

However, we do know her rarity, element, and Path thanks to the drip marketing campaign. Here are the details:

  • Rarity: 5-star
  • Element: Fire
  • Path: Nihility

When will the HSR 3.8 update be released

Ad

The Honkai Star Rail 3.8 update is expected to be released around December 17, 2025, if the previous patch follows the usual 42 days duration. The exact launch date for version 3.8, along with its contents, will be announced in the future livestream event.

The Dahlia will likely be featured in the first phase of the update, given her drip marketing order.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications