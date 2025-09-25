Honkai Star Rail Cyrene kit, Traces, and Eidolons leaked

Cyrene is an upcoming 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail who was recently teased via HoYoverse. Her drip marketing campaign confirmed that she hails from the Remembrance Path, wielding the Ice element. Thanks to the leaks shared by a credible third-party source, HomDGCat, we are able to learn about Cyrene’s kit ahead of time.This article further discusses Cyrene's abilities, Traces, and Eidolon leaks in Honkai Star Rail.Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Honkai Star Rail Cyrene kit leaksCyrene Kit via HomDGCat byu/0101001010101011010 inHonkaiStarRail_leaksBeing a Remembrance character, Cyrene in Honkai Star Rail can summon memosprite to attack targets and dispel crowd control debuffs from allies. Here are her abilities, according to leaks:Basic ATK: Gains a Recollection point and deals Ice DMG to an enemy.Enhanced Basic ATK: Gains more Recollection points and inflicts Ice DMG on multiple targets.Skill: Gains some Recollection points and deploys a Zone that triggers True DMG for each instance of damage dealt to the enemy by teammates.Ultimate: Cyrene summons her memosprite, which immediately gains an extra turn and activates other teammates’ Ultimates. She also enters a special state to access the enhanced Basic ATK. Moreover, she deploys the Zone Effect and gains bonus CRIT Rate..Talent: At the beginning of the combat or after Cyrene takes action, allies and their summons gain Future. It is consumed when they take action, providing a Recollection point to the host. When Cyrene accumulates a certain number of points, she activates her Ultimate. In addition, all allies gain bonus damage when she is active on the field.Technique: Creates a special dimension, causing the enemies to enter the &quot;This Moment, Forever&quot; state. Additionally, teammates' movement speed is increased. After entering combat, Cyrene deploys the Zone effect.Also read: Honkai Star Rail Cyrene animation leaks: Skill, Ultimate, and moreListed below is Cyrene’s memosprite skill, which offers different special effects when the target is a Chrysos Heir. The summon primarily deals Ice damage and simply buffs characters that are not demigods.Memosprite skills when used on Chrysos HeirsRemembrance Trailblazer: Increases ATK and CRIT Value. Remembrance Trailblazer can use their Enhanced Basic ATK to gain extra turns. The memosprite will consecutively activate its normal skill.Aglaea: Sets the Garmentmaker's Talent's SPD Boost effect to its max and additionally boosts their damage.Tribbie: Allows Tribbie’s attack to ignore the enemy’s DEF and triggers an additional instance of DMG from her zone.Mydei: He will automatically use &quot;Godslayer Be God&quot; in the Vendetta state; otherwise, his actions are advanced forward. Mydei also gains 60% CRIT DMG.Castorice: Newbud will overflow up to 200%. Netherwing consumes all of it to deal increased damage to enemies.Anaxa: Recovers a skill point for the team and advances his next action forward. Anaxa deals bonus damage with his skill and gains some ATK stat.Hyacine: Regenerates Energy and boosts her healing.Cipher: Increases the damage dealt by Cipher and decreases Patron’s defense.Phainon: In Khaslana form, Phainon gains bonus CRIT Rate, his extra turns are refreshed, and he deals additional damage.Hysilens: Regenerates energy, boosts her damage, and triggers a powerful DoT effect.Cerydra: Provides CRIT DMG and a Charge point.Evernight: Increases her memosprite skill damage and generates a Memoria point.Dan Heng Permansor Terrae: Increases the damage of his skill, enhances the shield offered by the character, and advances Souldragon's action.Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.7-3.8 character leaksCyrene’s traces in Honkai Star RailTrace 1: When a teammate's memosprite is summoned, it gains Future, which cannot be consumed.Trace 2: Cyrene gains Recollection point at the beginning of the combat, based on the number of Chrysos Heirs or Remembrance characters present in the party.Trace 3: Cyrene boosts all allies’ damage when her SPD exceeds a limit. Each exceeding point further boosts her Ice RES PEN stat.Cyrene’s Eidolons in Honkai Star RailE1: Summoning memosprite or casting ultimate generates a Story point. At a certain number of stacks, the points will be consumed to grant an extra turn. Cyrene will automatically use her enhanced basic attack and gain some Recollection points.E2: Cyrene gains some Recollection points after entering combat. For each different ally that gains the memosprite skill buff, the True DMG inflicted through her zone will be boosted.E4: Repeated trigger of the Cyrene’s memosprite skill boosts the damage multiplier of the buff offered to the Chrysos Heirs.E6: When Cyrene uses her Ultimate for the first time, all allies' actions are advanced forward. The same happens when her memosprite triggers the first Eidolon or uses its skill. Triggering the condition also boosts the entire team’s All-Type RES PEN.Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.