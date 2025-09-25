  • home icon
Honkai Star Rail Cyrene animation leaks: Skill, Ultimate, and more

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 25, 2025 08:07 GMT
Cyrene from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Cyrene from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyrene is expected to be the last limited character from Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail. Confirmed by the version 3.7 drip marketing campaign, she will tread on the Remembrance Path and wield the Ice Element. Additionally, she is rumored to be a support unit for the Chrysos Heirs.

With the start of version 3.7’s Closed Beta test, reliable leaker Dimbreath shared Cyrene’s animations, including her Skill, Ultimate, and more.

This article takes a look and details Cyrene’s leaked animations in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Exploring the Honkai Star Rail Cyrene animation leaks

Cyrene is scheduled to be released during the upcoming patch, players are eagerly waiting for her release due to her being the expy version of Elysia from Honkai Impact 3rd.

In the preview shared by Dimbreath, Cyrene in Honkai Star Rail can be seen using a bow to attack the nearby adversaries. However, upon casting what looks like her technique, she attacks with some kind of spell that explodes in a heat-shaped form and starts levitating.

When engaged in combat, Cyrene’s basic attack is quite similar to her normal attack, as she just hits an enemy with her bow. During her skill, she summons her memosprite and creates a field that resembles a church with decorative elements. After the animation ends, the decorations stay active on the field.

Cyrene’s Ultimate animation starts with her running into a gate of some sort and flying through broken crystals, and wears a ring on her left hand. After that, players will likely be able to select a character to buff since she is rumored to be a buffer for the Chrysos Heirs. Lastly, she launches a charged bow attack.

Cyrene’s memosprite skill resembles the ultimate attack since she just charged up her bow and showers some arrows on the adversaries present on the battlefield.

