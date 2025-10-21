Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes release date and countdown

By Argha Halder
Modified Oct 21, 2025 09:13 GMT
We look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes release date (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse will feature several codes during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream. Players can redeem them to acquire various freebies, such as Credits, Stellar Jade, and other in-game materials. These can be used to build the upcoming 5-star, Cyrene. Players can also use the Stellar Jade immediately and roll for their desired character.

This article discusses the release date of the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes.

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes release window, explored

As usual, three redeemable codes will become available during the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream. They will be shared by the hosts one by one and allow players to get the rewards associated with them. The first code will drop soon after the broadcast starts airing on October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8).

For those eagerly waiting for the codes, we have added a countdown to track the special program’s global premiere. The broadcast will start airing as soon as the timer expires:

Furthermore, the section below lists HSR version 3.7 livestream’s release date and time across all major regions:

America

Date and TimeTimezone
October 24, 2025, at 4:30 AMPacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)
October 24, 2025, at 5:30 AMMountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)
October 24, 2025, at 6:30 AMCentral Daylight Time (UTC-5)
October 24, 2025, at 7:30 AMEastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
Europe

Date and TimeTimezone
October 24, 2025, at 12:30 PMWestern European Summer Time (UTC+1)
October 24, 2025, at 1:30 PMCentral European Summer Time (UTC+2)
October 24, 2025, at 2:30 PMEastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)
Asia

Date and TimeTimezone
October 24, 2025, at 5:00 PMIndian Standard Time (UTC+5:30)
October 24, 2025, at 7:30 PMChina Standard Time (UTC+8)
October 24, 2025, at 7:30 PMPhilippine Standard Time (UTC+8)
October 24, 2025, at 8:30 PMJapanese Standard Time (UTC+9)
How to redeem the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes

The various ways to redeem the HSR version 3.7 livestream codes are as follows:

Redeem through the in-game feature

  • Open HSR on your device
  • Once the game loads, hit the “Pause” button or “Phone” icon on top left to open the menu.
  • Click on the three dots “...” right next to your account name.
  • Now, select the “Redemption Code” option to open a window.
  • Type in or paste the livestream code in the blank section.
  • Hit “Confirm” to finish redeeming.
  • Now repeat this process twice for the other codes.
Use the official website

  • Open a browser of your choice and head to the official HSR Redeem Code website.
  • Log in to your HSR account.
  • In the box labeled “Redemption Code,” paste or type the first code.
  • Lastly, hit “Redeem” to get the rewards.
