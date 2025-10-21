Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes release date and countdown

HoYoverse will feature several codes during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream. Players can redeem them to acquire various freebies, such as Credits, Stellar Jade, and other in-game materials. These can be used to build the upcoming 5-star, Cyrene. Players can also use the Stellar Jade immediately and roll for their desired character.
This article discusses the release date of the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes.
Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes release window, explored
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
As usual, three redeemable codes will become available during the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream. They will be shared by the hosts one by one and allow players to get the rewards associated with them. The first code will drop soon after the broadcast starts airing on October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8).
For those eagerly waiting for the codes, we have added a countdown to track the special program’s global premiere. The broadcast will start airing as soon as the timer expires:
Furthermore, the section below lists HSR version 3.7 livestream’s release date and time across all major regions:
America
Europe
Asia
How to redeem the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes
The various ways to redeem the HSR version 3.7 livestream codes are as follows:
Redeem through the in-game feature
- Open HSR on your device
- Once the game loads, hit the “Pause” button or “Phone” icon on top left to open the menu.
- Click on the three dots “...” right next to your account name.
- Now, select the “Redemption Code” option to open a window.
- Type in or paste the livestream code in the blank section.
- Hit “Confirm” to finish redeeming.
- Now repeat this process twice for the other codes.
Use the official website
- Open a browser of your choice and head to the official HSR Redeem Code website.
- Log in to your HSR account.
- In the box labeled “Redemption Code,” paste or type the first code.
- Lastly, hit “Redeem” to get the rewards.
Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.7 release date speculation
For more articles related to this HoYoverse title, Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:
- Best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Pure Fiction (Iambic Pentameter) teams guide
- Dan Heng Permansor Terrae vs Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail: Which Preservation character should you use?
- Best Light Cones for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail
- Dan Heng Permansor Terrae E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.