Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes release date and countdown

HoYoverse will feature several codes during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream. Players can redeem them to acquire various freebies, such as Credits, Stellar Jade, and other in-game materials. These can be used to build the upcoming 5-star, Cyrene. Players can also use the Stellar Jade immediately and roll for their desired character.

This article discusses the release date of the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes.

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes release window, explored

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Version 3.7 "As Tomorrow Became Yesterday" Special Program 🕙 2025/10/24 19:30 (UTC+8) The Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.7 Special Program will release on 2025/10/24 19:30 (UTC+8). In addition to Owlbert's segment, the team members will bring Trailblazers important information

As usual, three redeemable codes will become available during the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream. They will be shared by the hosts one by one and allow players to get the rewards associated with them. The first code will drop soon after the broadcast starts airing on October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8).

For those eagerly waiting for the codes, we have added a countdown to track the special program’s global premiere. The broadcast will start airing as soon as the timer expires:

Furthermore, the section below lists HSR version 3.7 livestream’s release date and time across all major regions:

America

Date and Time Timezone October 24, 2025, at 4:30 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7) October 24, 2025, at 5:30 AM Mountain Daylight Time (UTC-6) October 24, 2025, at 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5) October 24, 2025, at 7:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Europe

Date and Time Timezone October 24, 2025, at 12:30 PM Western European Summer Time (UTC+1) October 24, 2025, at 1:30 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2) October 24, 2025, at 2:30 PM Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Asia

Date and Time Timezone October 24, 2025, at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (UTC+5:30) October 24, 2025, at 7:30 PM China Standard Time (UTC+8) October 24, 2025, at 7:30 PM Philippine Standard Time (UTC+8) October 24, 2025, at 8:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (UTC+9)

How to redeem the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream codes

The various ways to redeem the HSR version 3.7 livestream codes are as follows:

Redeem through the in-game feature

In-game method (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Open HSR on your device

Once the game loads, hit the “Pause” button or “Phone” icon on top left to open the menu.

button or icon on top left to open the menu. Click on the three dots “...” right next to your account name.

right next to your account name. Now, select the “Redemption Code” option to open a window.

option to open a window. Type in or paste the livestream code in the blank section.

Hit “Confirm” to finish redeeming.

to finish redeeming. Now repeat this process twice for the other codes.

Use the official website

The official HSR Redeem Code website (Image via HoYoverse)

Open a browser of your choice and head to the official HSR Redeem Code website.

Log in to your HSR account.

In the box labeled “Redemption Code,” paste or type the first code.

paste or type the first code. Lastly, hit “Redeem” to get the rewards.

