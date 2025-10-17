Dan Heng Permansor Terrae vs Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail: Which Preservation character should you use?

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is the fourth Preservation character in Honkai Star Rail, after Aventurine. The latter was introduced in version 2.1, while the former debuted recently, in version 3.6. Due to the long gap between the two releases, many players opted for Aventurtine, primarily because his kit is robust and can be paired with many characters. With Permansor Terrae’s release, every player obtained the character for free, including those who have Aventurine in their collection.

While both characters feature similar abilities, one has an advantage over the other in various teams and activities. This article discusses which meta-defining Preservation character you should use in Honkai Star Rail, be it endgames or casual farming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is the better Preservation character in Honkai Star Rail

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Dan Heng Pemansor Terrae is quite similar to Aventurine, as both have identical kits. However, one key difference is how their buffs work. The former can buff one of their teammates, while the latter grants a crit damage boost against a single target.

While Aventurine has good synergy with follow-up characters, Permansor Terrae pairs well with most ATK-scaling characters. Since most of the current meta-defining characters scale with the latter stat, you can place this Astral Express member with them. Moreover, Pemmansor Terrae’s shield strength scales with ATK, unlike other Preservation units, whose abilities are DEF-scaling.

With the new endgame activities featuring enemies with immense HP pools, having just a single DPS unit won’t help you achieve the maximum rewards. This makes players cater toward supports or sustainers with damage-dealing capabilities. As DHPT can grant a rather strong shield and buff an ally's ATK with the Bondmate buff, he is quite useful in most endgame team compositions.

Currently, the FUA teams featuring Jade, Feixiao, and Topaz aren’t very popular. This lowers Aventurine’s pick rate. However, you can still use him in various other compositions, including the Acheron team. On the other hand, characters such as The Herta, Anaxa, Phainon, and Archer are thriving in the current meta and are compatible with DHPT.

Since every Trailblazer received the new Preservation character for free, we recommend using him when you clear various endgame activities or for casual material farming.

