Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is a versatile character in Honkai Star Rail. Since he can work with the majority of DPS characters, you can pair him up with multiple options. However, among all, there are certain characters whose synergy with this unit is exceptionally good, and players might wonder who they are.

This article lists some of the best teammates for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Exploring some of the best teammates for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail

1) The Herta

The Herta in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta is one of the best teammates for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail. She is one of the meta-defining damage dealers who can easily clear most endgame activities. While her abilities need crit stats, they primarily scale with ATK, which Permansor Terrae can provide.

Besides that, DHPT can also grant The Herta shields, ensuring she doesn’t take much damage while engaged in a battle. This is good for the latter, as she tends to unleash attacks quite often, which implies she gets targeted by the enemies more than usual.

2) Aglaea

Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Aglaea is one of the memosprite-wielding characters who is considered DHPT’s good teammate. While most who can summon a memosprite scale with HP, in this unit’s case, it's quite different. Aglaea works like every other DPS unit in this gacha title. Hence, she can easily work well with the extra ATK buff from DHPT.

Besides that, Permansor Terrae can also provide her with shields. This will ensure she doesn't take damage from the adversaries, since her HP pool is usually not as high as other Remembrance units.

3) Anaxa

Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Like The Herta, Anaxa is one of the best teammates for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. Besides the usual crit stats, he gains an exceptional amount of damage from ATK. This means the Preservation unit can easily boost Anaxa’s damage output with his attack buffs.

On top of that, Permansor Terrae can grant Anaxa some shields to ensure he stays healthy during the entirety of the fight.

4) Archer

Archer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, Archer is one of the best single-target damage dealers in Honkai Star Rail. With his high ATK requirement, this unit can deal an absurd amount of damage to the adversaries. With the Bondmate buff, DHPT can grant a substantial amount of ATK stat to this collaboration character, enhancing his damage.

Like the others, Archer can also use Permansor Terrae’s shields to make sure he doesn’t get knocked down when he is present on the battlefield.

5) Phainon

Phainon in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, another character that can be considered as Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s good teammate is Phainon. Among everyone in this list, he is quite unique. His Ultimate allows him to create a new territory and bring the enemies there, and potentially defeat them.

Like all the units, Phainon can utilize the ATK buffs from Permansor Terrae and deal more damage. Moreover, he can use the shield to render all enemy attacks useless since it carries over to his ultimate form.

For more articles on Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

