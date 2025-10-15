Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Permansor Terrae teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

While there are many Dan Heng Permansor Terrae team compositions you can craft in Honkai Star Rail, only characters whose scales on attack can take full advantage of him. Being a preservation character, the new variant of Dan Heng can be used as a sustenance in most teams, especially as he is free compared to Aventurine, who is a premium character.

Ad

Let's take a look at some of the best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae teams in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae teams in Honkai Star Rail

Phainon, Cerydra, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, Sunday

Team 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Ad

Trending

The best team to fit Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in is in a Phainon squad. Cerydra and Sunday can provide various buffs to Phainon, including damage and crit boosts. Sunday can also give him a 100 percent action forward, making him dish out damage often.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae can use his skill on Phainon and make him the bond mate, granting him an additional attack boost. Additionally, he can also provide shields to the entire team, allowing them to survive enemy attacks.

Ad

Anaxa, The Herta, Robin, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae

Team 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Ad

Another premium Dan Heng Permansor Terrae team in Honkai Star Rail consists of him, Anaxa, The Herta, and Sunday. Both The Herta and Anaxa are powerful Damage dealers, with the latter being able to act as a sub DPS. The best part is both scales on attack, which Dan Heng Permansor Terrae can provide.

Robin can provide party-wide Crit and damage buffs, which both Anaxa and Herta can utilize. Dan Heng Permansor becomes a shielder, allowing the team to survive, and also provides his bond mate buffs to either Herta or Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail.

Ad

Archer, Sparkle, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, Sunday

Team 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Ad

Archer is one of the best single-target DPS in the game as of version 3.6 of Honkai Star Rail, and he requires high attack. This automatically makes Dan Heng Permansor Terrae one of the best teammates for him. Besides the bond mate buff that provides attack to Archer, DHPT can also provide a shield to the entire team.

The two other slots will be occupied by Sunday and Sparkle for the Dan Heng Permansor Terrae team in Honkai Star Rail. They can buff Archer's damage even further, giving him the necessary damage and crit buffs. Sparkle can restore skill points, which allows Archer to use his enhanced abilities often.

Ad

Archer, Hanya, Tingyun, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae

Team 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Ad

A free-to-play team for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will have Archer, who is also a free character, as the main DPS. DHPT can buff his attack using the bond mate ability and sustain the team using his shields.

Hanya and Tingyun can use their respective abilities on Archer, buffing his attacks even more. The former can also generate skill points when she uses her ultimate, while Tingyun can give energy to Archer, allowing him to trigger the UBW ultimate often.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.