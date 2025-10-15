Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Permansor Terrae teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

While there are many Dan Heng Permansor Terrae team compositions you can craft in Honkai Star Rail, only characters whose scales on attack can take full advantage of him. Being a preservation character, the new variant of Dan Heng can be used as a sustenance in most teams, especially as he is free compared to Aventurine, who is a premium character.
Let's take a look at some of the best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae teams in Honkai Star Rail.
Best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae teams in Honkai Star Rail
Phainon, Cerydra, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, Sunday
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The best team to fit Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in is in a Phainon squad. Cerydra and Sunday can provide various buffs to Phainon, including damage and crit boosts. Sunday can also give him a 100 percent action forward, making him dish out damage often.
Dan Heng Permansor Terrae can use his skill on Phainon and make him the bond mate, granting him an additional attack boost. Additionally, he can also provide shields to the entire team, allowing them to survive enemy attacks.
Anaxa, The Herta, Robin, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae
Another premium Dan Heng Permansor Terrae team in Honkai Star Rail consists of him, Anaxa, The Herta, and Sunday. Both The Herta and Anaxa are powerful Damage dealers, with the latter being able to act as a sub DPS. The best part is both scales on attack, which Dan Heng Permansor Terrae can provide.
Robin can provide party-wide Crit and damage buffs, which both Anaxa and Herta can utilize. Dan Heng Permansor becomes a shielder, allowing the team to survive, and also provides his bond mate buffs to either Herta or Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail.
Archer, Sparkle, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, Sunday
Archer is one of the best single-target DPS in the game as of version 3.6 of Honkai Star Rail, and he requires high attack. This automatically makes Dan Heng Permansor Terrae one of the best teammates for him. Besides the bond mate buff that provides attack to Archer, DHPT can also provide a shield to the entire team.
The two other slots will be occupied by Sunday and Sparkle for the Dan Heng Permansor Terrae team in Honkai Star Rail. They can buff Archer's damage even further, giving him the necessary damage and crit buffs. Sparkle can restore skill points, which allows Archer to use his enhanced abilities often.
Archer, Hanya, Tingyun, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae
A free-to-play team for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will have Archer, who is also a free character, as the main DPS. DHPT can buff his attack using the bond mate ability and sustain the team using his shields.
Hanya and Tingyun can use their respective abilities on Archer, buffing his attacks even more. The former can also generate skill points when she uses her ultimate, while Tingyun can give energy to Archer, allowing him to trigger the UBW ultimate often.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.