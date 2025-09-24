Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update patch notes: New characters, events, and more

HoYoverse released the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update on September 24, 2025. Thi new patch, titled Back to Earth in Evernight introduces two new characters, Evernight and Dan Heng: Permansor Terrae to the game, alongside several new events that the trailblazers can partake in. Besides these, there is also a new Trailblaze mission that continues the story of Amphoreus which was added with the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update.Let's take a look at the patch notes for the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update. Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update patch notesHere is a list of everything added and optimized with the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update.Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update: New StoryTrailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — Back to Earth in Evernight&quot;As night wanes and dawn approaches, the outlanders march on without rest across the earth. They shall reunite at the edge of the world, where the morning star rises.Availability: Permanently available after the Version 3.6 updateRequirement: Complete Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — Captives, Behold the Expanse Beyond Light&quot;Note: Amphoreus Trailblaze Missions can be experienced in advance through the &quot;Finality's Vision: Leap of Trailblaze&quot; function.Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update: New Characters5-Star character Evernight (Remembrance: Ice)Evernight is a DPS who summons the memosprite &quot;Evey&quot; to fight alongside her and increase the DMG of all allied memosprites. Using her Ultimate puts her in the &quot;Darkest Riddle&quot; state, granting multiple buffs. When &quot;Memoria&quot; points meet the required conditions, &quot;Evey&quot; immediately takes action and consumes all its HP to launch an attack.5-Star character Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae (Preservation: Physical)Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae is a defensive character who can summon a &quot;Souldragon&quot; for one ally. Teammates with &quot;Souldragon&quot; will have increased ATK. When enhanced, the &quot;Souldragon&quot; will perform a Follow-up ATK on all enemies during actions. Additionally, Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae can provide stackable Shields to multiple allies through various means.Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update: New Light Cones5-Star To Evernight's Stars (Remembrance)Obtainable through the &quot;Brilliant Fixation: To Evernight's Stars&quot; Light Cone Event Warp.5-Star Though Worlds Apart (Preservation)Obtainable through the &quot;Brilliant Fixation: Though Worlds Apart&quot; Light Cone Event Warp.Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update: New Areas&quot;Radiant Scarwood&quot; Grove of EpiphanyStruck by the power of &quot;Destruction,&quot; the Grove of Epiphany was corroded by the golden blood seeping from the giant tree. Its branches and leaves turned gold, and a searing radiance now blazes with blinding intensity.&quot;Universal Matrix&quot; Great Tomb of the Nameless TitanThe deepest ruin in Amphoreus, the great tomb where the pasts of &quot;all worlds&quot; are buried. Stripped of its &quot;mythical&quot; embellishments, the colossal storage matrix flickers incessantly, recording an unknown past.Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update: New EventsHonkai Star Rail 3.6: Nice Weather for DromasesRemember that egg from the Dromas Workshop? Looks like it's about to hatch soon...Event Period: After the Version 3.6 update – 2025/11/03 03:59 (server time)Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21Note: This content can be experienced in advance through the Finality's Vision function. It's recommended that Trailblazers experience this content after finishing the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — Witch's Mirrored Reversal.&quot;Honkai Star Rail 3.6: Colorful MayhemWhat? Origami Bird and Seal Slammers are doing a collab remake, with brand-new game modes?Event Period: 2025/09/30 12:00 – 2025/11/03 03:59 (server time)Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21Note: This content can be experienced in advance through the Finality's Vision function. It's recommended that Trailblazers experience this content after finishing the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — Witch's Mirrored Reversal.&quot;Honkai Star Rail 3.6: Try-Not-to-Laugh ChallengeKate from the Bloodhound Family found a strange dream bubble and invites you to join a trial called &quot;Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge.&quot; Needless to say, this must have something to do with the &quot;Masked Fools&quot;...Event Period: 2025/10/15 12:00 – 2025/11/03 03:59 (server time)Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21Note: This content can be experienced in advance through the Finality's Vision function. Trailblazers are recommended to experience this content after completing the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Penacony — A Walk Among the Tombstones.&quot;Honkai Star Rail 3.6: Pact of Permansor TerraeDuring the event, Trailblazers can log in to the game to claim the limited 5-star character Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae (Preservation: Physical) ×1 and materials to build him to Lv. 60.Event Period: 2025/10/15 12:00 (server time) - end of V4.0Requirement: Trailblaze Level 3 or aboveHonkai Star Rail 3.6: Conductor's Special TreatDuring the event, Trailblazers who log in to the game can claim the Conductor's gift via mail! The gift includes Interference Key ×1, Lone Stardust ×600, and Jade Feather ×200.Event Period: After the V3.6 update – end of V3.7Requirement: Trailblaze Level 3 or aboveHonkai Star Rail 3.6: Gift of OdysseyLog in every day during the event to obtain check-in rewards. Trailblazers can claim Star Rail Special Pass ×10 after checking in for 7 days!Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update: OthersHonkai Star Rail 3.6: EnemiesIchor Memosprite: Judge of Oblivion, Ichor Memosprite: Winged Serpent, Ichor Memosprite: Canine, Ichor Memosprite: Pheasant, Guide of Withering and DecayHonkai Star Rail 3.6: GameplayAnomaly Arbitration: Take on high-difficulty challenges to earn rewards including Lone Stardust, Interference Keys, Self-Modeling Resin, and limited-time avatar frames. Gameplay will be updated with future versions.The Arbitrator of &quot;the Equilibrium&quot; has approached you, hoping to restore balance to the universe through a game of chess. This will be an unprecedented and difficult challenge...Update Time: Available after the Version 3.6 updateRequirements: Equilibrium Level ≥6 and achieve maximum stars in the highest level for &quot;Forgotten Hall: Memory of Chaos,&quot; &quot;Pure Fiction,&quot; and &quot;Apocalyptic Shadow&quot; (can be completed in different versions)Treasures Lightward: Regular game modes Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Forgotten Hall: Memory of Chaos will be refreshed alternately. For more details, please see below:Apocalyptic Shadow: Gale of Netherveil2025/09/29 04:00 – 2025/11/10 03:59 (server time)When an enemy unit with &quot;Steadfast Safeguard&quot; is Weakness Broken, dispel control debuffs for all allies, activate their Ultimates, and restore their HP.Increases the Memosprite Skill DMG taken by all enemies by 10%, and increases Skill DMG taken by all enemies by 30%.Pure Fiction: Iambic Pentameter2025/10/13 04:00 – 2025/11/24 03:59 (server time)After allies use Ultimate to attack enemy targets, every enemy target hit additionally accumulates 5 Grit Value for allies.Memory of Chaos: Category Mistake2025/10/27 04:00 – 2025/12/08 03:59 (server time)When an ally character has a summon, the DMG dealt by this unit and the summon increases by 40%.At the start of each Cycle, &quot;Memory Turbulence&quot; deals 1 instance of True DMG to all enemies, plus 1 additional instance of DMG for each ally summon, up to a maximum of 2 instances.Honkai Star Rail 3.6: StageCavern of Corrosion: Path of Hidden SalvationHonkai Star Rail 3.6: RelicsCavern Relic &quot;World-Remaking Deliverer&quot;Cavern Relic &quot;Self-Enshrouded Recluse&quot;Honkai Star Rail 3.6: SystemNew Item Interference Key: When using Variable Dice to reroll Relics, the Trailblazer can consume 1 Interference Key to block 1 Subsidiary Stat. The blocked Subsidiary Stat will not be enhanced during this reroll.New &quot;Story Recap&quot; Feature: In &quot;Fate's Atlas,&quot; Trailblazers can select story nodes from Trailblaze Missions, Trailblaze Continuances, and Companion Mission to access the Story Recap Catalog, where they can freely choose specific story sequences or cutscenes to review.&quot;Skip Dialogue&quot; and &quot;Story Summary&quot; Feature Completion: After the 3.6 update, &quot;Skip Dialogue&quot; is now supported for other mission dialogues, including Trailblaze Continuance, Companion Missions, and Adventure Missions. &quot;Story Summary&quot; has been added for Trailblaze Missions in the worlds &quot;Xianzhou Luofu&quot; and &quot;Penacony.&quot;A new &quot;Recommended Line-Up Hint&quot; feature has been added to the &quot;Team Lineup&quot; interface: When you enable the recommended lineup hint button in quick lineup, the system will automatically suggest 4-character team combinations based on your selected character on the right side of the character catalog. Click on a combination to instantly form that team.Honkai Star Rail 3.6: OthersAdds new shop &quot;Gift of Stardust&quot; and exchangeable items in shop: Pet &quot;Complainer,&quot; Pom-Pom's outfit &quot;Sweet Dreams! Pajamas Set,&quot; Avatar &quot;AwooAwoo,&quot; Avatar &quot;Fast &amp; Furynuts,&quot; namecard &quot;Skypillar,&quot; and the material &quot;Tears of Dreams.&quot; Trailblazers can use &quot;Lone Stardust&quot; to redeem rewards in the shop.The 4-star Light Cone The Great Cosmic Enterprise (Erudition) and its Superimposition materials have been added to Herta's Store.&quot;Change Avatar&quot; pop-up now includes avatar frame preview and &quot;Show Avatar Frame&quot; toggle button. Trailblazers can obtain limited-time avatar frames corresponding to the star rating of the King in Check stage cleared in the current Anomaly Arbitration challenge.A new &quot;Reward Guide&quot; entrance has been added to &quot;Travel Log&quot;: Trailblazers can check &quot;Journey Highlights&quot; to learn about newly updated featured events in the current version and track important event rewards such as Stellar Jades and Special Passes, as well as their acquisition status.Adds new content such as &quot;As I've Written,&quot; World Shop &quot;Tidal Bounty,&quot; readable items, Messages, discs, Achievements, data bank entries, and loading screen texts. They will be gradually unlocked during your Trailblaze Progress.Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update: Adjustments and OptimizationsHonkai Star Rail 3.6: Characters and EnemiesAdjusts the unlock criteria for Trailblazer (Remembrance: Ice). After the adjustment, Trailblazers can directly activate the Remembrance Path in the &quot;Switch Path&quot; interface after completing the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Jarilo-VI — The Return.&quot;Adjusts target selection logic for certain characters during auto-battle under specific conditions.Optimizes camera animations for certain characters on the right side of the interface when viewing characters in Team Setup.Honkai Star Rail 3.6: Gameplay&quot;Divergent Universe: Protean Hero&quot; has expanded the Synchronicity Level Cap and Rewards. For more details, please refer to the official announcement &quot;Divergent Universe: Protean Hero Version 3.6 Updates.&quot;Adjusts certain effects of the Golden Blood's Boon &quot;Cipher: Phantom Strider,&quot; &quot;Cipher: Sealed Vault Welcomes Traitors,&quot; &quot;Cipher: Perfect in Fraud,&quot; and &quot;Cipher: Unblinking in Lies&quot; in the Divergent Universe.Adjusts the effect descriptions of the Equation &quot;Conflict Author&quot; and certain UI elements in the Real-Time Combat View screen of Divergent Universe: Protean Hero. This adjustment does not affect the Equation's actual in-game effects.Honkai Star Rail 3.6: Events&quot;Aptitude Showcase&quot; Character Trial Event Optimization: If Trailblazers have previously completed a character's trial stage challenge in past versions, they can claim rewards directly without having to clear it again. Previous trial completion records will be tracked starting from Version 3.4.&quot;Starlit Homecoming&quot; Returner Event has been updated with improvements to the event interface and certain event content. For more details, please refer to the official announcement &quot;Starlit Homecoming Event Update Details.&quot;Honkai Star Rail 3.6: SystemAdds the &quot;Batch Unlock&quot; and &quot;Batch Undiscard&quot; functions. Modified button text for batch locking and discarding Relics. Original button text &quot;Quick Lock&quot; has been changed to &quot;Toggle Lock&quot;, and &quot;Quick Discard&quot; has been changed to &quot;Toggle Discard.&quot;A pop-up entry has been added to the sidebar details in the &quot;Inventory&quot; - &quot;Relic&quot; interface and the relic attribute details screen. Click to view recommended characters suited for this Set.&quot;Build Guide&quot; has been changed to &quot;Character Guide,&quot; with a new &quot;Build Overview&quot; page that provides an overview of character progression and recommended team compositions. &quot;Recommended Line-Ups&quot; will suggest compatible teammate combinations and alternative character options for certain team positions based on the characters the Trailblazer owns.Adjusts and optimizes the user interaction experience of the Relic filtering feature. When Relic filtering is enabled, a &quot;Filtering&quot; hint will be added to the filter button in the lower left corner of the interface. When filtering Relic Subsidiary Stats, settings for filtering, exclusion filtering, and the number of filter stats will be moved to the &quot;Filter Rules&quot; pop-up window that appears after clicking selection.Adjusts the limit for the number of saved teams in the Team Lineup screen, supporting up to 12 teams.Adjusts some tabs in the &quot;Interastral Peace Guide.&quot; Adds &quot;Anomaly Arbitration&quot; gameplay tab to &quot;Treasures Lightward.&quot; After claiming rewards in &quot;Operation Briefing,&quot; the collapsible tab has been adjusted to be removed instead. &quot;Strategic Training&quot; has been moved to &quot;Tutorials.&quot;Adjusts the placement of story nodes for the Companion Missions &quot;Punklorde mentality&quot; and &quot;Night of Universal Hallucinations&quot; in Fate's AtlasOptimizes the display logic for recommended Relic Sets and Main Stats. Based on big data statistics, Sets and Main Stats with low usage rates will no longer appear in recommendations.Optimizes the display order of Relics in the Inventory when retrieving salvaged Relics. After optimization, retrieved Relics are displayed at the top when sorting by &quot;Date Obtained.&quot;Honkai Star Rail 3.6: AudioOptimizes certain audio effects in combat.Adds English voice-over resources for the characters Dan Heng and Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae in Trailblaze Missions from Version 2.7 to 3.0.Adds English voice-over resources for Kafka in Trailblaze Missions of Versions 3.0 and 3.2.Adds English voice-over resources for Himeko in the Trailblaze Missions of Versions 2.7, 3.0, 3.2, and 3.4.Adjusts and optimizes certain English dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — The Fall at Dawn's Rise,&quot; &quot;For the Sun is Set to Die,&quot; and &quot;Before Their Deaths.&quot;Optimizes certain English dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Penacony — Cat Among Pigeons.&quot;Adjusts and optimizes certain English dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of the Trailblaze Continuance &quot;Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail&quot; — &quot;Fate/Night in Dreamland.&quot;Adds and optimizes certain English dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of the Adventure Mission &quot;Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant.&quot;Adjusts certain English story voice lines in &quot;Triplets of Fate&quot; within &quot;As I've Written — Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes.&quot;Adjusts certain English interaction voice lines for the character Cerydra (Harmony: Wind).Adjusts and optimizes certain Japanese dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase,&quot; &quot;Through the Petals in the Land of Repose,&quot; &quot;The Fall at Dawn's Rise,&quot; and &quot;Before Their Deaths.&quot;Adjusts certain Japanese story voice lines in the &quot;Triplets of Fate&quot; story within &quot;As I've Written — Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes.&quot;Optimizes certain Korean dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of the Adventure Mission &quot;Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant.&quot;Adjusts certain Korean dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — For the Sun is Set to Die&quot; and &quot;Before Their Deaths.&quot;Honkai Star Rail 3.6: OthersAdjusts the display of the game application icon on certain devices.Adjusts the corresponding button mapping for accessing &quot;Character Guide&quot; (formerly &quot;Build Guide&quot;) when using a controller. For Xbox controllers, the input has been changed from RS to LB+X. For other controllers, please check the corresponding button prompts in-game.Adjusts and optimizes the avatar display sorting logic in the &quot;Change Avatar&quot; pop-up.Optimizes the recommendation algorithm for Stranger's characters in the Support Catalog: When Returning Trailblazers meet the eligibility criteria, they are more likely to encounter well-developed and powerful Support characters.Adjusts the descriptions for completing some Achievements, which does not affect the actual requirements to complete them.Adjusts and optimizes the display format of time information in certain in-game interfaces. When the voice language is set to specific options, the time display in some interfaces is adjusted to better match the conventions of the corresponding language.To better reflect the in-game friend chat feature, our ESRB rating has been updated to include the interactive element: &quot;Users Interact.&quot;Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update: Bug FixesHonkai Star Rail 3.6: Characters and EnemiesFixes an issue where the target selection of Archer (The Hunt: Quantum)'s Talent's Follow-up ATK may be abnormal under certain circumstances.Fixes an issue where Anaxa (Erudition: Wind)'s Talent effect of additionally using Skill may result in abnormal effects under certain circumstances.Fixes an issue where certain character story text for Phainon (Destruction: Physical) was incorrect.Fixes issues for certain abnormal character, NPC, and enemy models, visual effects, and movement effects.Honkai Star Rail 3.6: CombatFixes an issue where the timing when Ultimates can be used in combat while the enemy wave is changing is inconsistent with previous versions under certain circumstances.Fixes an issue where the combat scene would display abnormally after the character Saber (Destruction: Wind) defeated enemies with her Enhanced Basic ATK under certain conditions.Fixes an issue where departed characters were incorrectly displayed in the Real-Time Combat View when Acheron (Nihility: Lightning) uses her Ultimate.Fixes an issue where ally characters equipped with the Light Cone It's Showtime (Nihility) would gain abnormal stacks of &quot;Trick.&quot;Fixes an issue where allies would abnormally deal damage additionally when attacking after being inflicted with &quot;Molten Core&quot; state by enemy &quot;Stellaron Hunter&quot; Sam.Fixes an issue where the &quot;Black Tide Fever&quot; state inflicted by enemies could not be properly dispelled under certain circumstances.Honkai Star Rail 3.6: MissionsFixes an issue where Anaxa's model failed to display properly in the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — Captives, Behold the Expanse Beyond Light.&quot;Fixes an issue where the NPC &quot;Pom-Pom&quot; could disappear abnormally after being released when occupied by a mission under certain circumstances.Honkai Star Rail 3.6: GameplayFixes an issue where the &quot;Growth-Ring Carver&quot; Equation in Divergent Universe: Protean Hero would glitch under specific conditions when activated.Fixes an issue where certain effects of the Golden Blood's Boon &quot;Cipher: Unflinching in Tricks&quot; and &quot;Cipher: Long Night Blesses Thieves&quot; were abnormal in Divergent Universe: Protean Hero.Fixes an issue with incorrect effect description text for Golden Blood's Boon &quot;Hysilens: The Besotted's Elegy&quot; in Divergent Universe: Protean Hero. This fix does not affect its actual effects.Fixes an issue where under certain conditions, battling the enemy &quot;Wonder Forest's Banacademic Office Staff (Complete)&quot; could cause game progress abnormalities.Fixes an issue where customers could behave abnormally during operations in the &quot;Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant&quot; gameplay.Honkai Star Rail 3.6: Environment VisualsFixes an issue where certain time-related dialogues and interaction texts were incorrect in specific Amphorean scenes.Honkai Star Rail 3.6: SystemFixes an issue where some time-related texts in &quot;As I've Written&quot; were incorrect.Fixes an issue where certain missions in &quot;Fate's Atlas&quot; displayed abnormally under specific circumstances.Fixes an issue where abnormal prompts for missing Relic slots might appear when using the &quot;Smart Equip&quot; function under certain circumstances.Honkai Star Rail 3.6: AudioFixes an issue where some music and sound effects perform abnormally under specific conditions.Fixes an issue where some Chinese dialogue voice lines were incorrect in the mission flow of the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — Hero, Honor That Crimson Call.&quot;Fixes an issue where some voice lines were incorrect in the &quot;Triplets of Fate&quot; story in &quot;As I've Written&quot; — &quot;Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes&quot; when the voice language was set to Chinese.Fixes an issue where some English dialogue voice lines were incorrect in the mission flow of the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — Before Their Deaths.&quot;Fixes an issue where some English dialogue voice lines were incorrect in the mission flow of the Trailblaze Continuance &quot;Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail — Fate/Night in Dreamland.&quot;Fixes an issue where some English voice lines were incorrect in &quot;As I've Written — Admin Notes.wav.&quot;Fixes an issue where some English voice lines were incorrect in the story &quot;The Last Prince&quot; within &quot;As I've Written — Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes.&quot;Fixes an issue where some Japanese voice lines were incorrect in the mission flow of the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — Through the Petals in the Land of Repose,&quot; &quot;For the Sun is Set to Die,&quot; and &quot;Before Their Deaths.&quot;Fixes an issue where some dialogue lines in the Trailblaze Mission &quot;Amphoreus — The Fall at Dawn's Rise&quot; would not play completely when the voice language was set to Japanese.Fixes an issue where some Japanese voice lines were incorrect in &quot;As I've Written-Admin Notes.wav.&quot;Also Read: Best lightcones for EvernightHonkai Star Rail 3.6: OthersFixes an issue where certain in-game UI elements are displayed abnormally.Fixes an issue where, under certain languages, pressing and holding the ability button in combat may fail to fully display the ability description.Fixes an issue where, after activating &quot;Stagnant Shadow&quot; in a scene, certain operations performed via the &quot;Interastral Peace Guide&quot; could cause a friend's Support character to abnormally join the existing team lineup and explore the current scene.In-game texts for 13 languages have been optimized and fixed. These changes do not affect the actual effects. Trailblazers can switch the game language through &quot;Phone — Settings — Language&quot; and view the corresponding changes in the announcement.Fixes and optimizations in English include the following (they have no impact on the actual in-game effects):Adjusts and optimizes various text descriptions, including story dialogues, text in the data bank, item descriptions, readable items, messages, tutorial guides, Relic origins, Status Effects, system hints, enemy profiles and ability descriptions, the name of the NPC &quot;Cycrane Codenamed 'Bossman',&quot; gameplay-related text, Divergent Universe content, and stories in &quot;As I've Written.&quot;Optimizes subtitle text for certain voice lines of Acheron (Nihility: Lightning), Mydei (Destruction: Imaginary), and Cerydra (Harmony: Wind).Optimizes some character story text for Acheron (Nihility: Lightning) and Himeko (Erudition: Fire).Optimizes the brief description text of Cerydra (Harmony: Wind)'s Talent.Optimizes the brief description text of Hysilens (Nihility: Physical)'s Ultimate.Optimizes the Skill effect description text of Topaz &amp; Numby (The Hunt: Fire).Optimizes the Basic ATK and Ultimate effect description text of March 7th (The Hunt: Imaginary).Optimizes the Skill effect description text of Fugue (Nihility: Fire).Optimizes the Basic ATK effect description text of Boothill (The Hunt: Physical).Optimizes the effect description text of certain Traces for the Trailblazer (Preservation: Fire).Optimizes certain Light Cone story texts for Epoch Etched in Golden Blood (Harmony).Optimizes the description for &quot;After Entering Combat&quot; and &quot;Designated Enemy Target.&quot;Optimizes portions of the set effect description text for the Planar Ornament &quot;Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise.&quot;Optimizes the description text for the completion conditions of the achievement &quot;Tidal Quintet.&quot;Adjusts the text of certain voice lines for Cerydra (Harmony: Wind).That concludes everything which was added to the game with the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update.