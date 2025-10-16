Honkai Star Rail 3.7 release date speculation

By Argha Halder
Published Oct 16, 2025 12:05 GMT
Cyrene from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Cyrene from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update will commence once the second phase of the ongoing patch ends. The patch is one of the most anticipated ones, as Cyrene will become playable with its release. Hence, those waiting for the character’s release might want to know when the forthcoming update will debut so they can pull for this unit.

This article takes a look at the expected release date of the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative. Hence, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

When will Honkai Star Rail 3.7 be released?

As most players know, HoYoverse sticks to a strict schedule when it comes to updates. Because of that, they haven't changed their usual six-week patch cycle in a long time. Since Version 3.6 follows the same schedule, the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update is expected to commence on November 5, 2025, at 11:am CST (UTC+8).

Like every update, this one will also become available to Trailblazers across all regions simultaneously. However, the timings won’t be identical. Hence, we have provided a table featuring the expected release date and times of HSR v3.7 across the three major regions:

DateTimeTimezone
November 5, 20257 pmPacific Standard Time (PST)
November 5, 20254 amCentral European Time (CET)
November 5, 202511 amChina Standard Time (CST)
What can players expect from Honkai Star Rail 3.7?

With Honkai Star Rail Version 3.7’s release, players will get access to Cyrene’s limited-time banner, alongside a rerun unit. Trailblazers waiting for her release will finally be able to roll for her and her signature Light Cone. Since the update will likely be split into two parts, the second phase will likely feature rerun units as Cyrene is the only new character. For more information regarding the banners, players must wait for the HSR v3.7 livestream.

Apart from that, the flagship event is expected to debut alongside the update, allowing players to obtain a generous amount of Stellar Jade. More importantly, a new Trailblaze Mission will be introduced, which will likely be the finale of the Amphoreus saga.

