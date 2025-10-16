Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream schedule speculation

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream is right around the corner, as the second phase of Version 3.6 has already commenced. Considering the previous iteration’s schedule, the broadcast is will likely premiere on October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8), roughly a week after the release of Version 3.6’s Phase Two. The developers are expected to showcase the upcoming Remembrance character, Cyrene, and reveal the events and the banner they have prepared for the patch.
For those curious, this article details the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream’s expected schedule and what players can expect from it.
Note: Aspects of this article are speculations. Hence, readers are advised to take every information herein with a grain of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream speculation
As mentioned previously, the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream is expected to air around a week after the commencement of Version 3.6’s second phase. As for the exact date, the broadcast will likely premiere on October 24, 2025, at 11 am UTC/7:30 pm CST.
The livestream will being around the world simultaneously, but the commencement time in every region will be different. The following table lists the livestream’s expected date and time across different regions:
Expected Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream announcements, explored
Once the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream commences, the developers will likely showcase the upcoming patch’s trailer to the viewers. As Cyrene is the only new 5-star of the update, the hosts will showcase her kit and reveal what it can do. Then, the gacha banners featuring the new and rerun characters will likely be announced.
The developers might start announcing the upcoming events next. Besides the new game mode, Currency Wars, most of the upcoming events are unknown. This means that Trailblazers will have to wait until the livestream to know more about them and what kind of rewards they might offer.
Additionally, the livestream is expected to release a handful of redeem codes. Usually, the developers give away three of them, each featuring 100x Stellar Jade and some in-game materials.
For more articles on Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:
- Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Best Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Honkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
- Honkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
- Honkai: Star Rail 3.6 Light Cones: All signature LCs revealed
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.