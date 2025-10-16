Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream schedule speculation

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream is right around the corner, as the second phase of Version 3.6 has already commenced. Considering the previous iteration’s schedule, the broadcast is will likely premiere on October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8), roughly a week after the release of Version 3.6’s Phase Two. The developers are expected to showcase the upcoming Remembrance character, Cyrene, and reveal the events and the banner they have prepared for the patch.

For those curious, this article details the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream’s expected schedule and what players can expect from it.

Note: Aspects of this article are speculations. Hence, readers are advised to take every information herein with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream speculation

Cyrene in Honkai Star Rail 3.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned previously, the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream is expected to air around a week after the commencement of Version 3.6’s second phase. As for the exact date, the broadcast will likely premiere on October 24, 2025, at 11 am UTC/7:30 pm CST.

The livestream will being around the world simultaneously, but the commencement time in every region will be different. The following table lists the livestream’s expected date and time across different regions:

Date Time Timezone October 24, 2025 7:30 pm CST (China Standard Time UTC+8) October 24, 2025 1:30 pm CEST (Central European Summer Time UTC+2) October 24, 2025 4:30 am PDT (Pacific Daylight Time UTC-7)

Expected Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream announcements, explored

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail "Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes" | Cyrene "Is this a meeting ordained by fate, or... a long-overdue reunion? It's making my heart beat faster. Then... please once again call me 'Cyrene,' just like when we met the first time, okay?" ▌"Ripples of Past Reverie" Cyrene A meteor streaks

Once the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream commences, the developers will likely showcase the upcoming patch’s trailer to the viewers. As Cyrene is the only new 5-star of the update, the hosts will showcase her kit and reveal what it can do. Then, the gacha banners featuring the new and rerun characters will likely be announced.

The developers might start announcing the upcoming events next. Besides the new game mode, Currency Wars, most of the upcoming events are unknown. This means that Trailblazers will have to wait until the livestream to know more about them and what kind of rewards they might offer.

Additionally, the livestream is expected to release a handful of redeem codes. Usually, the developers give away three of them, each featuring 100x Stellar Jade and some in-game materials.

