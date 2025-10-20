Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream date, time, and countdown

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream is set to air on October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). As usual, the broadcast will showcase the 5-star characters, gacha banners, Light Cones, new maps, game modes, and more that the developers have prepared for the patch. Moreover, players are eagerly waiting for the special program as it will officially reveal Cyrene’s kit.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 special program date and time. To help players track the time left until the livestream, a universal countdown has been added as well.

Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 special program livestream schedule

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Version 3.7 "As Tomorrow Became Yesterday" Special Program 🕙 2025/10/24 19:30 (UTC+8) The Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.7 Special Program will release on 2025/10/24 19:30 (UTC+8). In addition to Owlbert's segment, the team members will bring Trailblazers important information

Ad

Trending

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update, titled “As Tomorrow Became Yesterday,” will introduce only one 5-star character, Cyrene. This means one of the phases will feature multiple rerun banners. Recently, the developers announced the livestream schedule for version 3.7. The broadcast is set to premiere on October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8).

Similar to other special programs, the upcoming one will be broadcast simultaneously in all regions. However, the timings will differ due to time zone differences. Considering that, we have listed the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream date and time across all regions:

Ad

America

Date and Time Timezone October 24, 2025, at 4:30 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7) October 24, 2025, at 5:30 AM Mountain Daylight Time (UTC-6) October 24, 2025, at 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5) October 24, 2025, at 7:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Ad

Europe

Date and Time Timezone October 24, 2025, at 12:30 PM Western European Summer Time (UTC+1) October 24, 2025, at 1:30 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2) October 24, 2025, at 2:30 PM Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Ad

Asia

Date and Time Timezone October 24, 2025, at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (UTC+5:30) October 24, 2025, at 7:30 PM China Standard Time (UTC+8) October 24, 2025, at 7:30 PM Philippine Standard Time (UTC+8) October 24, 2025, at 8:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (UTC+9)

Ad

The following countdown tracks the time left for the HSR version 3.7 special program:

Ad

The special program will be livestreamed on the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube, Twitch, or X accounts. When it finishes airing, the developers will post a summary on their X handle, which also includes the three codes they'll reveal during the special program.

Viewers can earn up to 300x Stellar Jade by redeeming them before they expire. Furthermore, the codes will stay active for a day after their release.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail version 3.7 Stellar Jade count and total pulls estimation leak

Ad

For more articles related to this HoYoverse title, Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.