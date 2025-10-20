Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream date, time, and countdown

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream is set to air on October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). As usual, the broadcast will showcase the 5-star characters, gacha banners, Light Cones, new maps, game modes, and more that the developers have prepared for the patch. Moreover, players are eagerly waiting for the special program as it will officially reveal Cyrene’s kit.
In this article, we will discuss the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 special program date and time. To help players track the time left until the livestream, a universal countdown has been added as well.
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 special program livestream schedule
The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update, titled “As Tomorrow Became Yesterday,” will introduce only one 5-star character, Cyrene. This means one of the phases will feature multiple rerun banners. Recently, the developers announced the livestream schedule for version 3.7. The broadcast is set to premiere on October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8).
Similar to other special programs, the upcoming one will be broadcast simultaneously in all regions. However, the timings will differ due to time zone differences. Considering that, we have listed the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream date and time across all regions:
America
Europe
Asia
The following countdown tracks the time left for the HSR version 3.7 special program:
The special program will be livestreamed on the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube, Twitch, or X accounts. When it finishes airing, the developers will post a summary on their X handle, which also includes the three codes they'll reveal during the special program.
Viewers can earn up to 300x Stellar Jade by redeeming them before they expire. Furthermore, the codes will stay active for a day after their release.
