Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream date, time, and countdown

By Argha Halder
Published Oct 20, 2025 12:42 GMT
(Image via HoYoverse)
We look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream date and time (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream is set to air on October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). As usual, the broadcast will showcase the 5-star characters, gacha banners, Light Cones, new maps, game modes, and more that the developers have prepared for the patch. Moreover, players are eagerly waiting for the special program as it will officially reveal Cyrene’s kit.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 special program date and time. To help players track the time left until the livestream, a universal countdown has been added as well.

Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 special program livestream schedule

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update, titled “As Tomorrow Became Yesterday,” will introduce only one 5-star character, Cyrene. This means one of the phases will feature multiple rerun banners. Recently, the developers announced the livestream schedule for version 3.7. The broadcast is set to premiere on October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8).

Similar to other special programs, the upcoming one will be broadcast simultaneously in all regions. However, the timings will differ due to time zone differences. Considering that, we have listed the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream date and time across all regions:

Ad

America

Date and TimeTimezone
October 24, 2025, at 4:30 AMPacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)
October 24, 2025, at 5:30 AMMountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)
October 24, 2025, at 6:30 AMCentral Daylight Time (UTC-5)
October 24, 2025, at 7:30 AMEastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
Ad

Europe

Date and TimeTimezone
October 24, 2025, at 12:30 PMWestern European Summer Time (UTC+1)
October 24, 2025, at 1:30 PMCentral European Summer Time (UTC+2)
October 24, 2025, at 2:30 PMEastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)
Ad

Asia

Date and TimeTimezone
October 24, 2025, at 5:00 PMIndian Standard Time (UTC+5:30)
October 24, 2025, at 7:30 PMChina Standard Time (UTC+8)
October 24, 2025, at 7:30 PMPhilippine Standard Time (UTC+8)
October 24, 2025, at 8:30 PMJapanese Standard Time (UTC+9)
Ad

The following countdown tracks the time left for the HSR version 3.7 special program:

Ad

The special program will be livestreamed on the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube, Twitch, or X accounts. When it finishes airing, the developers will post a summary on their X handle, which also includes the three codes they'll reveal during the special program.

Viewers can earn up to 300x Stellar Jade by redeeming them before they expire. Furthermore, the codes will stay active for a day after their release.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail version 3.7 Stellar Jade count and total pulls estimation leak

Ad

For more articles related to this HoYoverse title, Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications