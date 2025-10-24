Honkai Star Rail 3.7 release date and countdown

HoYoverse has officially disclosed the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 release date following the latest livestream event. The new patch scheduled to launch globally on November 5, 2025, will feature brand-new characters, events, and the quest to wrap up the Amphoreus saga. Trailblazers can also look forward to claiming a free 5-star unit from the Stellar Convergence Store.

To help players track them all, this article discusses the HSR 3.7 release schedule for different regions.

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 release date, time, and countdown

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 will go live across all the servers on November 5, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The update will be preceded by a mandatory maintenance break, which HoYoverse will soon announce. Moreover, the officials will roll out a preload feature allowing players to download the necessary files ahead of time.

Here’s the HSR 3.7 release schedule for major regions:

America (November 4, 2025)

  • Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7 pm
  • Mountain Standard Time (MST): 8 pm
  • Central Standard Time (CST): 9 pm
  • Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10 pm
Europe (November 5, 2025)

  • Western European Time (WET): 3 am
  • Central European Time (CET): 4 am
  • Eastern European Time (EET): 5 am

Asia (November 5, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Check out the countdown below that actively displays the time until version 3.7 goes live:

Everything new in Honkai Star Rail 3.7

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream has unveiled all the contents from the upcoming patch. We have further condensed the details in the following list:

  • Cyrene is the only new 5-star character featured in the patch. Her banner will be available throughout the update.
  • Rerun characters in Phase 1- Hyacine, Castorice, and Tribbie.
  • Rerun characters in Phase 2- Mydei, Phainon, and Cipher
  • The new Trailblaze Mission titled “As Tomorrow Became Yesterday” will conclude the Amphoreus’ story.
  • New maps from Amphoreus- Demiurge and Ruins of Time
  • Iron Tomb is the upcoming boss.
  • Currency Wars: Zero-Sum Game will be added as the permanent game mode.
  • Featured events- Snack Dash, Gifts of Odyssey, Relic Recon
  • Two new relic sets: Amphoreus The Eternal Land and Tengoku@Livestream
  • Topaz and Numby will be obtainable for free via Golden Companion Spirit currency.
Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

