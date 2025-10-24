  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Oct 24, 2025 12:29 GMT
Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream
Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream overview (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream premiered on October 24, 2025, and it showcased what trailblazers can expect from the upcoming version. A major part of the preview program was Cyrene, the upcoming character from Amphoreus. Besides her, HoYoverse announced a few important details regarding the update, including new events and the story chapter.

Ad

Version 3.7 will be released on November 5, 2025. Let's take a look at the important details from the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream.

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream overview

New character and Light Cone

Cyrene (Image via HoYoverse)
Cyrene (Image via HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cyrene, the companion of the trailblazer ever since their arrival in Amphoreus, will finally become playable during version 3.7. She will be following the Remembrance Path and will use the Ice element.

This Love, Forever, is a new 5-star Remembrance Light Cone and is the signature option for Cyrene.

New story chapter

New area, The Demiurge (Image via HoYoverse)
New area, The Demiurge (Image via HoYoverse)

Ad

The new story chapter, As Tomorrow Became Yesterday, will be added with the upcoming update. This will be the final chapter of the Amphoreus saga, and will see the Astral Express trio facing off against Lygus and Iron Tomb.

The Demiurge and the Ruins of Time are two new areas that will likely be added as an explorable region with the upcoming update.

New boss

Iron Tomb (Image via HoYoverse)
Iron Tomb (Image via HoYoverse)

Ad

Iron Tomb will be added as a new boss and, as was announced during the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream, will be the main antagonist of the upcoming story chapter.

Banners

Phase 1

  • 5-stars: Cyrene, Hyacine, Castorice, Tribbie
  • 4-stars: Moze, Lynx, Pela

Phase 2

  • 5-stars: Cyrene, Mydei, Phainon, Cipher
  • 4-stars: Moze, Lynx, Pela

Cyrene's banner will last till the end of the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update.

Gameplay events

Currency Wars: Zero-Sum Game is the new permanent game mode that will be added to Honkai Star Rail in the 3.7 update. It will feature combat gameplay, where you will be able to mix and match your characters and earn buffs to clear each stage. As announced in the Honkai Star Rail livestream, this game mode will be updated in the future with more content.

Ad

Besides the Currency Wars game mode, the following events will also be available:

  • Snack Dash
  • Gifts of Odyssey
  • Relic Recon

New relics

Two new Planar Ornament sets will be added with the upcoming update:

  • Amphoreus The Eternal Land
  • Tengoku@Livestream

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream redemption codes

Here are the new codes that were announced during the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream:

  • YTKQGE27H57T: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits
  • NBJ8HEJNZ5NF: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide
  • UT38ZEJPY573:100x Stellar Jade and 4x Refined Aether
Ad

The codes will expire on October 25, 2025, at 11:59 (UTC+8), so make sure to redeem them ahead of their expiration date.

On top of the regular 10x Special Star Rail Tickets, HoYoverse also announced that the upcoming update will also give you a Golden Companion Spirit. Topaz and Numby, and their Light Conem Worrisome, Blissful, will also be added to the Stellar Convergence shop.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications