Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream premiered on October 24, 2025, and it showcased what trailblazers can expect from the upcoming version. A major part of the preview program was Cyrene, the upcoming character from Amphoreus. Besides her, HoYoverse announced a few important details regarding the update, including new events and the story chapter.

Version 3.7 will be released on November 5, 2025. Let's take a look at the important details from the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream.

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream overview

New character and Light Cone

Cyrene (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyrene, the companion of the trailblazer ever since their arrival in Amphoreus, will finally become playable during version 3.7. She will be following the Remembrance Path and will use the Ice element.

This Love, Forever, is a new 5-star Remembrance Light Cone and is the signature option for Cyrene.

New story chapter

New area, The Demiurge (Image via HoYoverse)

The new story chapter, As Tomorrow Became Yesterday, will be added with the upcoming update. This will be the final chapter of the Amphoreus saga, and will see the Astral Express trio facing off against Lygus and Iron Tomb.

The Demiurge and the Ruins of Time are two new areas that will likely be added as an explorable region with the upcoming update.

New boss

Iron Tomb (Image via HoYoverse)

Iron Tomb will be added as a new boss and, as was announced during the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream, will be the main antagonist of the upcoming story chapter.

Banners

Phase 1

5-stars: Cyrene, Hyacine, Castorice, Tribbie

4-stars: Moze, Lynx, Pela

Phase 2

5-stars: Cyrene, Mydei, Phainon, Cipher

4-stars: Moze, Lynx, Pela

Cyrene's banner will last till the end of the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update.

Gameplay events

Currency Wars: Zero-Sum Game is the new permanent game mode that will be added to Honkai Star Rail in the 3.7 update. It will feature combat gameplay, where you will be able to mix and match your characters and earn buffs to clear each stage. As announced in the Honkai Star Rail livestream, this game mode will be updated in the future with more content.

Besides the Currency Wars game mode, the following events will also be available:

Snack Dash

Gifts of Odyssey

Relic Recon

New relics

Two new Planar Ornament sets will be added with the upcoming update:

Amphoreus The Eternal Land

Tengoku@Livestream

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream redemption codes

Here are the new codes that were announced during the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream:

YTKQGE27H57T: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits

NBJ8HEJNZ5NF: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide

UT38ZEJPY573:100x Stellar Jade and 4x Refined Aether

The codes will expire on October 25, 2025, at 11:59 (UTC+8), so make sure to redeem them ahead of their expiration date.

On top of the regular 10x Special Star Rail Tickets, HoYoverse also announced that the upcoming update will also give you a Golden Companion Spirit. Topaz and Numby, and their Light Conem Worrisome, Blissful, will also be added to the Stellar Convergence shop.

