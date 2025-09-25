Honkai Star Rail Cyrene signature Light Cone leaked

By Akash Paul
Modified Sep 25, 2025 16:09 GMT
Honkai Star Rail Cyrene preview
Exploring Cyrene's singature Light Cone leaks in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 drip marketing campaign has officially confirmed that Cyrene will be featured in the next update. Her signature Light Cone, This Love, Forever, was recently leaked by Hakush.in, a credible third-party source. Those summoning the 5-star LC will find the information helpful, as it contains the ascension requirements.

This article further explores Cyrene's signature Light Cone leaks in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the final release. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leak showcase Cyrene’s signature Light Cone

Cyrene's signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail is equipped with all the crucial attributes for the character. According to the leaks, This Love, Forever Light Cone rolls with the following stats:

  • HP: 952
  • DEF: 463
  • ATK: 635

Cyrene’s signature Light Cone in HSR offers the following unique effect to the equipping character:

“Increases the wearer's SPD by 18%. When the wearer's memosprite uses a Memosprite Skill on an ally, gains "Blank," which increases DMG taken by all enemies by 10%. When the wearer's memosprite uses a Memosprite Skill on an enemy, gains "Verse," which increases CRIT DMG of all allies by 16%. When the wearer's memosprite has both "Blank" and "Verse," increases the effects of "Blank" and "Verse" by 100%.”
This Love, Forever’s ascension materials

  • 385,000 Credit
  • Bija of Consciousness x4
  • Seedling of Manas x12
  • Flower of Alaya x15
  • Fear-Stomped Flesh x20
  • Courage-Torn Chest x20
  • Glory-Aspersed Torso x14

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Cyrene kit, Traces, and Eidolons leaked

Fear-Stomped Flesh/ Courage-Torn Chest/ Glory-Aspersed Torso

Glory-Aspersed Torso is a 4-star Light Cone ascension material (Image via HoYoverse)
Fear-Stomped Flesh, Courage-Torn Chest, and Glory-Aspersed Torso are different rarities of the same ascension material. You must farm them to level up Cyrene's signature Light Cone. The resources are primarily dropped by enemies from the Titankin faction. You can also craft them via the Omni-Synthesizer or collect them from the Simulated Universe.

Bija of Consciousness/ Seedling of Manas/ Flower of Alaya

One of the materials required to level up Cyrene&#039;s LC (Image via HoYoverse)
Bija of Consciousness, Seedling of Manas, and Flower of Alaya can be used to ascend Light Cones from the Remembrance Path. To collect them, you must spend some Trailblaze Power at the Bud of Remembrance Calyx Crimson. The domain is located on the first floor of "Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

