Honkai Star Rail 3.7 leak shows new 4-star Light Cone

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 25, 2025 09:33 GMT
We take a look at the new 4-star Light Cone leaks in Honkai Star Rail 3.7 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Data miners and leakers have been posting Honkai Star Rail 3.7 leaks online since the closed beta test commenced. Since the developers keep everything secret as a surprise for the special program, these leaks allow players to take a look at the upcoming content beforehand and prepare in advance.

This particular leak regarding the upcoming 4-star Light Cone from HomDGCat is rumored to be a Remembrance LC. For those curious, this article details the new 4-star Remembrance Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.7 and its effects.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the upcoming patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation herein with a pinch of salt.

Exploring the new Honkai Star Rail 3.7 4-star Light Cone leaks

As mentioned, a new 4-star Light Cone, named Take Flight Toward A Pink Tomorrow, is rumored to be introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.7. Additionally, the LC will supposedly be used by Remembrance characters due to its Path affiliation.

Since Take Flight Toward A Pink Tomorrow is expected to be a 4-star piece of equipment, its base stats are quite low compared to other Light Cones. Here are the supposed stats of this LC in Honkai Star Rail:

  • HP: 846
  • ATK: 467
  • DEF: 396

Like all other Light Cones in HSR, Take Flight Toward A Pink Tomorrow is rumored to grant unique effects to the character wielding it. At Superimposition Level 1, it is expected to grant the following effect:

  • The wearer’s CRIT DMG receives a passive 12% boost. If the Remembrance Trailblazer is wielding it, all allied characters’ damage will be increased by 8% and MC’s Enhanced Basic ATK ‘Together, Write the Shape of Tomorrow’ by a whopping 60%.
Although it's quite late, this upcoming Light Cone will likely be the BiS of Remembrance Trailblazer. Since it boasts the 4-star rarity, there is a chance of it being a free reward from the flagship event.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
bell-icon Manage notifications