Honkai Star Rail 3.7 leak shows new 4-star Light Cone

Data miners and leakers have been posting Honkai Star Rail 3.7 leaks online since the closed beta test commenced. Since the developers keep everything secret as a surprise for the special program, these leaks allow players to take a look at the upcoming content beforehand and prepare in advance.This particular leak regarding the upcoming 4-star Light Cone from HomDGCat is rumored to be a Remembrance LC. For those curious, this article details the new 4-star Remembrance Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.7 and its effects.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the upcoming patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation herein with a pinch of salt.Exploring the new Honkai Star Rail 3.7 4-star Light Cone leaks3.7 New Remembrance 4* Lightcone via HomDGCat byu/0101001010101011010 inHonkaiStarRail_leaksAs mentioned, a new 4-star Light Cone, named Take Flight Toward A Pink Tomorrow, is rumored to be introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.7. Additionally, the LC will supposedly be used by Remembrance characters due to its Path affiliation.Since Take Flight Toward A Pink Tomorrow is expected to be a 4-star piece of equipment, its base stats are quite low compared to other Light Cones. Here are the supposed stats of this LC in Honkai Star Rail:HP: 846ATK: 467DEF: 396Like all other Light Cones in HSR, Take Flight Toward A Pink Tomorrow is rumored to grant unique effects to the character wielding it. At Superimposition Level 1, it is expected to grant the following effect:The wearer’s CRIT DMG receives a passive 12% boost. If the Remembrance Trailblazer is wielding it, all allied characters’ damage will be increased by 8% and MC’s Enhanced Basic ATK ‘Together, Write the Shape of Tomorrow’ by a whopping 60%.Although it's quite late, this upcoming Light Cone will likely be the BiS of Remembrance Trailblazer. Since it boasts the 4-star rarity, there is a chance of it being a free reward from the flagship event.For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, don’t forget to check out the following section:Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreBest Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreHonkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail 3.6 Light Cones: All signature LCs revealed