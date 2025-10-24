Honkai Star Rail 3.7 banners schedule

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream revealed the upcoming gacha banners. Because of that, players now know what limited-time characters will get featured during the patch. Cyrene, one of the most anticipated characters, will become available when the upcoming update drops alongside Tribbie, Hyacine, and Castorice. Moreover, players can acquire Phainon, Mydei, and Cipher during the second phase.

This article lists every character and Light Cone that Trailblazers can acquire in the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update.

Every Honkai Star Rail 3.7 banner, explored

First half banners

Characters

Cyrene's banner details (Image via HoYoverse)

The brand-new Remembrance character, Cyrene, will be featured in her gacha banner when Honkai Star Rail 3.7 launches on November 5, 2025. Unlike other 5-stars, this Remembrance unit’s Warp event will be available until the day before version 3.7 ends, December 16, 2025. Alongside the new unit, players can also roll for Tribbie, Hyacine, and Castorice from their respective banners.

If you are wondering what characters can be acquired from the first half of Honkai Star Rail version 3.7, the following section lists them all:

5-star: Cyrene - Ice, Remembrance

5-star: Castorice - Quantum, Remembrance

5-star: Tribbie - Quantum, Harmony

5-star: Hyacine - Wind, Remembrance

4-star: Moze - Lightning, The Hunt

4-star: Lynx - Quantum, Abundance

4-star: Pela - Ice, Nihility

Light Cones

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 first half Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

During the first half of version 3.7, Cyrene’s signature Light Cone will also be featured in its respective banner. Moreover, the rerun units’ signature weapons will accompany hers.

Take a look at the following section to learn more about the Honkai Star Rail version 3.7’s first half LCs:

5-star: This Love, Forever (Cyrene signature) - Remembrance Path

5-star: Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (Hyacine signature) - Remembrance Path

5-star: Make Farewells More Beautiful (Castorice signature) - Remembrance Path

5-star: If Time Were a Flower (Tribbie signature) - Harmony Path

4-star: The Story’s Next Page - Remembrance Path

4-star: Boundless Choreo - Nihility Path

4-star: Concert for Two - Preservation Path

Second half banners

Characters

HSR 3.7 second phase characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike the first half, version 3.7’s second phase will only feature rerun characters, Phainon, Mydei, and Cipher. As usual, these units can be acquired from their respective banners when they go live on November 26, 2025.

Here are the characters Trailblazers can acquire from the gacha banners during the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.7:

5-star: Phainon - Physical, Destruction

5-star: Mydei - Imaginary, Destruction

5-star: Cipher - Quantum, Nihility

4-star: Moze - Lightning, The Hunt

4-star: Lynx - Quantum, Abundance

4-star: Pela - Ice, Nihility

Light Cones

HSR 3.7 second phase Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the first half, players can acquire several Light Cones during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.7. They are:

5-star: Thus Burns the Dawn (Phainon signature) - Destruction Path

5-star: Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path (Mydei signature) - Destruction Path

5-star: Lies Dance on the Breeze (Cipher signature) - Nihility Path

4-star: The Story’s Next Page - Remembrance Path

4-star: Boundless Choreo - Nihility Path

4-star: Concert for Two - Preservation Path

