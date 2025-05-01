Honkai Star Rail: Anaxa's voice lines about other characters

Every character in Honkai Star Rail, including Anaxa, has numerous voice lines. This newly released 5-star character hails from Amphoreus, the latest destination of the Astral Express. While each character's voice lines allow players to learn more about them, those curious about certain units may want to know what they think of other characters in this gacha title.

Ad

This article lists every Anaxa voice line regarding other Honkai Star Rail characters.

Every Anaxa voice line about other Honkai Star Rail characters

About Aglaea

Aglaea (Image via HoYoverse)

Agalea wants to take the Coreflames back and says:

Ad

Trending

“Everyone is a means to take back the Coreflames in her eyes. That's right, ‘everyone’ — including herself.”

Anaxa respects Agalea, saying:

“I've never believed in vague divine prophecies, nor do I wish to be fettered by so-called duty. That has never changed. However, I respect her for holding onto her beliefs for a thousand years.”

Ad

About Tribbie, Trianne, and Trinnon

Tribbie, Trianne, and Trinnon (Image via HoYoverse)

Anaxa thinks Tribbie, Trinnon, and Trianne are nothing more than young children, saying:

Ad

“I keep wanting to explain to them how their divine prophecy is a self-fulfilling one. But now, seeing how they look no different from young children, I need not say anything more.”

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Anaxa teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

About Phainon

Phainon (Image via HoYoverse)

Anaxa is proud of his student and says:

Ad

“He is among my most exceptional students, yet this often implies that he and I.. his teacher.. will walk separate paths.”

About Mydei

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

Anaxa believes Mydei made his choice when taking over Strife’s authority:

Ad

“The battle against the black tide turned some people into gods, some into humans, and some into monsters – Mydei already made his choice when he took over Strife's authority.”

About Castorice

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Anaxa thinks one can use books to get to Castorice’s heart:

Ad

“Browsing books might be one of her ways to open her heart, but the answer she seeks can only be obtained through physical touch.”

Anaxa still sees Castorice as a student even when she is a Titan:

“So what if she's a Titan? She's still a student of the Grove.”

About Hyacine

Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

Anaxa believes that Hyacine is the light of the Twilight Courtyard:

Ad

“The divine tree can only grow towards the sky when it is supported by the sun. If the Twilight Courtyard is what protects the scholars of the Grove, then Hyacine is the ‘light’ of the Twilight Courtyard.”

Also read: 5 mistakes to avoid while playing Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail

About Cipher

Cipher (Image via HoYoverse)

Cipher likes to add items to her collection. She says:

Ad

“How do you catch up to a tortoise that set off before you did? For Cipher, this paradox isn't hard to solve – she would happily scoop up the tortoise right at the starting line and toss it into her massive collection.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.