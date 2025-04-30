5 mistakes to avoid while playing Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail

With Anaxa’s limited-time banner releasing in Honkai Star Rail, several players will be pulling for this Erudition character. Right after getting the unit, players must build it with the right items so they can utilize its abilities properly while fighting. Since Anaxa is a brand-new character, Trailblazers might make some mistakes while building and playing him in HSR version 3.2.

For that reason, we are going to list five mistakes that you should avoid while playing Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinions.

Exploring 5 mistakes players should avoid while playing Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail

1) Building Anaxa with the incorrect gear

The Eagle of Twilight Line Relic set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

One of the most common mistakes that players tend to make is building a character with the wrong stats and gear. Without knowledge or the right guidance, anyone can make this mistake, especially those who have just started playing Honkai Star Rail.

Since you must consume an absurd amount of Trailblaze Power to get decent Relics and Planar Ornaments, make sure to challenge the correct domains to farm them. If you don’t know which sets are good for Anaxa, feel free to check out our Anaxa build guide.

2) Prioritizing the wrong stats

Don't give Anaxa DEF or HP pieces (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

When you make sure you are building Anaxa with the right Relic and Planar Ornament sets, prioritize the right stats on the gear. Since stats also affect the character’s damage output, make sure you are looking for the right ones. As Anaxa is an ATK and CRIT scaling DPS unit, look for these stats on his gear first. Then, min-max the build according to the stats you are lacking.

If you already have a good build with decent stats, but are lacking some CRIT stats and Energy regeneration, the support units can make up for that.

3) Building a team with characters that don’t have any synergy with Anaxa

The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides the abovementioned mistakes, you should build an Anaxa team with characters that have good synergy with others. As team building is essential in Honkai Star Rail, make sure you do it correctly to boost this Erudition DPS unit’s fighting prowess significantly.

If you don’t know what character you should pair with this newly released 5-star unit, you can check our Anaxa teams guide.

4) Playing with Anaxa while not knowing how his abilities work

Anaxa's Ultimate ability (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

While you are playing with Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail, make sure you take a look at his abilities. Knowing how this 5-star’s abilities work in this turn-based gacha title, you can utilize him in fights more efficiently. Since Anaxa can inflict different Weakness Types on the adversaries with his attacks, you should focus on the correct enemies first when engaged in a fight. His Passive Talent allows him to deal extra damage to the adversaries with five or more Weakness Types.

Because of this, understanding a character’s kit before using it is extremely important.

5) Upgrading the wrong Traces/Abilities first

Anaxa's Trace (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Like Relics and Planar Ornament sets, players must consume a substantial amount of Trailblaze Power. Hence, remember to upgrade the correct Anaxa’s Traces/Abilities first, then level up the rest later as needed. If you upgrade the required abilities first, you can use Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail without leveling all of his Traces.

Moreover, players usually have to level up most of the abilities of a character after obtaining them. If you don’t upgrade the correct ones, it won’t really waste your materials, but it will just slow the leveling process down.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates and news.

