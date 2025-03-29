Honkai Star Rail anniversary 2025: Date, rewards, and events

To celebrate the second anniversary of Honkai Star Rail, the developers have prepared a variety of content for Trailblazers. As the title’s anniversary date is April 26, 2025, the upcoming version 3.2 patch will feature several events. Besides that, the update will reward players with an exceptional amount of freebies to celebrate this occasion.

This article details all Honkai Star Rail 2025 anniversary events and their release dates.

All Honkai Star Rail 2025 anniversary event release dates and rewards

Festive Gifts

Players can acquire 20 Special Passes from the Festive Gifts event (Image via HoYoverse)

With the arrival of the Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 on April 9, 2025, the Festive Gift login event will become available. Trailblazers have to log in to the title for sevens das to acquire 20x Star Rail Special Passes for free.

To The Ones That Blaze

The To The Ones That Blaze event (Image via HoYoverse)

On the day of the title’s second anniversary, April 26, 2025, all Trailblazers will receive 1600 x Stellar Jades and 10 x Fuel in the in-game mail.

Stellar Companions

Trailblazers can get Ruan Mei or Luocha for free in version 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Alongside version 3.2’s debut, the Stellar Companions event will become available. Players can participate in this event to get a free copy of one of the limited-time 5-star characters, Ruan Mei or Luocha.

Trailblaze Assistance

When version 3.2 launches, i.e., April 9, 2025, players will be able to access the limited-time log-in event Trailblaze Assistance. Log in to the game for five days to acquire the following rewards:

320 x Oneiric Shard

4 x Star Rail Special Pass

10 x Fuel

Star Rail WORLD

The new 4-star Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Star Rail WORLD is the title’s second-anniversary event that will be released alongside the upcoming version 3.2 releases on April 9, 2025. Like all major events, this one features various rewards and special gear.

The rewards of Star Rail WORLD are as follows:

The Great Cosmic Enterprise 4-star Light Cone

1200 x Stellar Jades

1 x Self-Modeling Resin

1 x Tracks of Destiny

Planar Fissure and Realm of the Strange

The recurring events Planar Fissure and Realm of the Strange will come back during version 3.2 with a whopping 300% drop rate boost. The former is set to commence on April 23, 2025, while the latter will debut on May 9, 2025.

“Star Rail LIVE” Concert

Like the previous year, HoYoverse prepared another concert for this year’s anniversary event. It will be live-streamed on their official accounts on May 3, 2025. Moreover, the live telecast will be global. This means all players will be able to watch the concert simultaneously, regardless of where they live.

Two-year Anniversary Special animated short

On the day of Honkai Star Rail’s second anniversary, April 26, 2025, HoYoverse will release an animated short video. Its content is still unknown; hence, players must wait until more information regarding this is disclosed.

