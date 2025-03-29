Honkai Star Rail anniversary 2025: Date, rewards, and events

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 29, 2025 08:42 GMT
Exploring the second Honkai Star Rail anniversary date, events, and rewards (Image via HoYoverse)
Exploring the second Honkai Star Rail anniversary date, events, and rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

To celebrate the second anniversary of Honkai Star Rail, the developers have prepared a variety of content for Trailblazers. As the title’s anniversary date is April 26, 2025, the upcoming version 3.2 patch will feature several events. Besides that, the update will reward players with an exceptional amount of freebies to celebrate this occasion.

Ad

This article details all Honkai Star Rail 2025 anniversary events and their release dates.

All Honkai Star Rail 2025 anniversary event release dates and rewards

Festive Gifts

Players can acquire 20 Special Passes from the Festive Gifts event (Image via HoYoverse)
Players can acquire 20 Special Passes from the Festive Gifts event (Image via HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

With the arrival of the Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 on April 9, 2025, the Festive Gift login event will become available. Trailblazers have to log in to the title for sevens das to acquire 20x Star Rail Special Passes for free.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To The Ones That Blaze

The To The Ones That Blaze event (Image via HoYoverse)
The To The Ones That Blaze event (Image via HoYoverse)

On the day of the title’s second anniversary, April 26, 2025, all Trailblazers will receive 1600 x Stellar Jades and 10 x Fuel in the in-game mail.

Ad

Stellar Companions

Trailblazers can get Ruan Mei or Luocha for free in version 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)
Trailblazers can get Ruan Mei or Luocha for free in version 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Alongside version 3.2’s debut, the Stellar Companions event will become available. Players can participate in this event to get a free copy of one of the limited-time 5-star characters, Ruan Mei or Luocha.

Ad

Trailblaze Assistance

Ad

When version 3.2 launches, i.e., April 9, 2025, players will be able to access the limited-time log-in event Trailblaze Assistance. Log in to the game for five days to acquire the following rewards:

  • 320 x Oneiric Shard
  • 4 x Star Rail Special Pass
  • 10 x Fuel

Star Rail WORLD

The new 4-star Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)
The new 4-star Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Star Rail WORLD is the title’s second-anniversary event that will be released alongside the upcoming version 3.2 releases on April 9, 2025. Like all major events, this one features various rewards and special gear.

Ad

The rewards of Star Rail WORLD are as follows:

  • The Great Cosmic Enterprise 4-star Light Cone
  • 1200 x Stellar Jades
  • 1 x Self-Modeling Resin
  • 1 x Tracks of Destiny

Planar Fissure and Realm of the Strange

The recurring events Planar Fissure and Realm of the Strange will come back during version 3.2 with a whopping 300% drop rate boost. The former is set to commence on April 23, 2025, while the latter will debut on May 9, 2025.

“Star Rail LIVE” Concert

Ad
Ad

Like the previous year, HoYoverse prepared another concert for this year’s anniversary event. It will be live-streamed on their official accounts on May 3, 2025. Moreover, the live telecast will be global. This means all players will be able to watch the concert simultaneously, regardless of where they live.

Two-year Anniversary Special animated short

On the day of Honkai Star Rail’s second anniversary, April 26, 2025, HoYoverse will release an animated short video. Its content is still unknown; hence, players must wait until more information regarding this is disclosed.

Ad

For more updates, don't forget to follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी