Best characters for Captain Over Cursed Waves in Honkai Star Rail, as per leaks

Captain Over Cursed Waves is one of the Relic sets that will likely be released in the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 patch. After the update goes live, players are expected to farm this set from its respective domain. Since this is a new gear set, players will likely want to know which characters can utilize Captain Over Cursed Waves’ set effects to their full potential.

This article details the set effects of Captain Over Cursed Waves in Honkai Star Rail and the best characters to pair with it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change with the upcoming HSR version 3.3’s release. Readers should take the speculations with a grain of salt.

Leaked set effects of Captain Over Cursed Waves in Honkai Star Rail

Like most Relics in Honkai Star Rail, Captain Over Cursed Waves will likely feature 2 and 4-piece set effects:

Captain Over Cursed Waves’ expected 2-piece set effect – The wearer’s CRIT DMG gets an additional 16% boost.

– The wearer’s CRIT DMG gets an additional 16% boost. Captain Over Cursed Waves’ expected 4-piece set effect – The wearer receives a stack of “Assist” when they are the target of an ally’s skill, and is stackable. After the wearer triggers their Ultimate ability, they consume every stack of “Assist,” which boosts their ATK. A singular stack grants 16% ATK.

Best units that Trailblazers should pair with Captain Over Cursed Waves in Honkai Star Rail, as per leaks

Argenti

Argenti (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti is one of the characters that can utilize the set effects of Captain Over Cursed Waves in Honkai Star Rail. This Erudition character can take advantage of the 16% CRIT DMG boost from the 2-piece effect, while the 4-piece effect can boost his outgoing damage.

When Argenti is paired with a Harmony character that only focuses on bestowing buffs to him, he can utilize the 4-piece set effect. Units like Sparkle, Sunday, and even Bronya can easily be paired with this character, allowing him to easily obtain Assist stacks.

Yunli

Yunli (Image via HoYoverse)

Another character that can be paired with Captain Over Cursed Waves in Honkai Star Rail is Yunli. Since most of her abilities, especially Ultimate, scale with ATK, this 5-star can prove her usefulness when the Relic set becomes available.

As Yunli is usually paired with Sparkle, Sunday, and Tingyun, she can easily trigger Captain Over Cursed Waves’ 4-piece set effect. If Trailblazers decide to pair the unit with two of the aforementioned buffers, she can acquire the maximum amount of Assist stacks. This will further boost Yunli’s damage for a turn after triggering her Ultimate ability.

Xueyi

Xueyi (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Out of the free-to-play DPS choices, Xueyi can easily utilize Captain Over Cursed Waves’s effects. Excluding the 16% CRIT DMG boost, the character can simultaneously utilize the 2- and 4-piece set bonuses, as she usually gets paired with Bronya or Sparkle.

Since the choices for F2P players are quite limited, they can farm for this Relic set when it becomes available in HSR version 3.3.

Besides these characters, you can use this Relic set on any units that are usually accompanied by Harmony characters, who can only buff a targeted ally.

