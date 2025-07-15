Like Hysilens, Cerydra is expected to have her own signature Light Cone in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail patch. Named Era Engraved by Golden Blood, the item will likely be used by characters treading on the Harmony Path. Since this gacha title features a significant number of units following the aforementioned Path, some players may wonder who can use this gear after its release.

This article explores Era Engraved by Golden Blood’s unique effect and details the best characters for it in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Effect and best characters for Era Engraved by Golden Blood in Honkai Star Rail, as per leaks

Era Engraved by Golden Blood’s unique effect in Honkai Star Rail reads:

“Increases the wearer’s ATK by 64%. After using Ultimate, recovers 1 Skill Point. When the wearer uses their Skill on an ally character, increases the Skill damage dealt by the target by 54% for 3 turns.”

Best characters for Era Engraved by Golden Blood, as per leaks

Cerydra

Era Engraved by Golden Blood, being Cerydra’s signature Light Cone, is tailor-made for her. Hence, she will be able to unleash this 5-star gear’s full potential. Since Cerydra’s kit and buffs rely heavily on ATK, the passive 64% boost will help her a lot. Moreover, Era Engraved by Golden Blood can regenerate a Skill Point whenever this Harmony unit triggers her ultimate ability.

Since Cerydra primarily grants buffs with her Skill, the Light Cone will allow her to boost the targeted allied character’s Skill damage for three turns. If you are planning to get the aforementioned Harmony unit in the upcoming update, then Era Engraved by Golden Blood should be a great addition to your collection.

Bronya

Bronya in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Since Era Engraved by Golden Blood is good for Harmony characters who primarily buff their allies with their Skill, Bronya can effectively use the Light Cone while fighting.

Like Cerydra, the Skill Recovery after Ultimate activation is useful, as it allows the team to be somewhat SP positive. Since there is no cooldown on this regeneration, Bronya can trigger it whenever she uses her Ultimate.

As mentioned, Bronya buffs her allies with her Skill. Hence, with this Light Cone equipped, she can easily buff an allied character’s Skill damage by 54% for three turns.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.4 second half: Characters, banners, and events

Tingyun

Tingyun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Tingyun is a 4-star character who can utilize Era Engraved by Golden Blood to its full potential. Her Skill allows her to boost a single ally’s ATK. The amount of ATK she needs to maximize the effectiveness of the buff is not as high. Thus, when paired with this Light Cone, players need not invest in ATK on Relics, as the 5-star gear grants a hefty 64% ATK boost.

Moreover, with every Skill activation, Era Engraved by Golden Blood allows Tingyun to grant a significant amount of damage boost to the targeted character for a few turns.

