Best characters for Lies, Aflutter in the Wind in Honkai Star Rail, as per leaks

Lies, Aflutter in the Wind is Cipher’s 5-star signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail. The gear and its effects were leaked when the Closed Beta test for version 3.3 started, just before v3.2’s release. While players now know what the Light Cone can do in this title, they might wonder which characters can utilize the gear’s unique effect to its full potential.

Ad

In this article, we will look at the best characters for Cipher’s signature Light Cone, Lies, Aflutter in the Wind, in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Lies, Aflutter in the Wind’s leaked unique effect in Honkai Star Rail

Ad

Trending

Lies, Aflutter in the Wind, will likely grant the following effect to the character wielding it:

Unique effect: Deceit – The wearer receives a passive 18% SPD boost by equipping this LC. When the user attacks, they inflict the “Bamboozle” state on every adversary. This state lowers the affected enemies’ DEF by 18% for two turns. Moreover, when attacking an opponent, if the wearer’s SPD is equivalent to or higher than 170 SPD, the user can inflict the “Theft” state. Enemies under this state’s effect will get their DEF lowered by 12%. If the user inflicts these states on the adversaries one after another, the state that the wielder first applied will take effect.

Ad

What characters should Trailblazers pair with Lies, Aflutter in the Wind in Honkai Star Rail (as per leaks)?

Cipher

Cipher (Image via HoYoverse)

As Trailblazers may have guessed, Cipher is one of the best characters for Lies, Aflutter in the Wind in Honkai Star Rail. The unit can easily take advantage of the Light Cone’s effects while fighting. Additionally, when Cipher utilizes her Ultimate or any abilities, she can inflict the “Bamboozle” state on the enemies. This will lower the adversary’s DEF, causing them to take extra damage while the effect stays active.

Ad

Since Cipher can launch follow-up attacks, she can easily inflict Bamboozle or Theft (if her SPD is 170 or higher).

Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

After Cipher, another character that can utilize Lies, Aflutter in the Wind to its maximum potential is Silver Wolf. Since the latter is a Nihility character that excels in debuffing her adversaries, this Light Cone is perfect for her. With the passive SPD boost, Silver Wolf can easily generate Energy to activate her ultimate often.

Ad

Silver Wolf can also effectively inflict Bamboozle or Theft (if her SPD is 170 or above) with every one of her abilities.

Pela

Pela (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Lastly, Pela is another character that can be paired with this Nihility Light Cone. Since she is a free-to-play unit, most players have her added to their collection. Hence, to increase the potency of her abilities, players must obtain this gear when it becomes available.

Ad

Most of Pela’s abilities reduce the adversary’s DEF. At the same time, Cipher’s signature weapon also specializes in lowering the opposition’s. As Pela’s DEF reduction debuffs and Bamboozle/Theft can stack, this 4-star performs exceptionally well with this Light Cone.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to this gacha title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.